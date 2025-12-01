Odisha Sends Back 49 Bangladeshi Infiltrators: Chief Minister Majhi

Odisha identified 51 Bangladeshi infiltrators since June 2024, of whom 49 have been deported.
Two remain in custody for allegedly obtaining Indian passports with forged documents.
Most detections occurred in Khurda and Cuttack, with cases also found in Ganjam, Kandhamal and Koraput.
Odisha has repatriated 49 Bangladeshi nationals who were identified as infiltrators across multiple districts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the state Assembly in a written reply.
The Chief Minister said that since the new government assumed office on June 12, 2024, authorities tracked and verified 51 individuals suspected of illegally living in the state. After completion of due legal and administrative processes, 49 of them were sent back to Bangladesh.
Two others — one each from Ganjam and Kandhamal districts — remain in judicial custody. They have been booked for allegedly obtaining Indian passports using fraudulent or forged documents.
According to official data placed before the Assembly, the highest number of detections came from the Urban Police District of Khurda, where 24 individuals were identified. This was followed by UPD Cuttack with 15, Ganjam with six, Kandhamal with three, and Koraput with one case.
The state government stated that the process of identifying undocumented foreign nationals is ongoing. It added that intelligence units and district police are continuing verification drives to ensure strict enforcement of immigration and documentation rules.