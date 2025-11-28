Odisha Enhances Maoist Surrender And Rehabilitation Policy

State unveils revamped surrender scheme with higher payouts, weapon rewards and strict categorisation to curb left-wing extremism.

Odisha Enhances Maoist Surrender And Rehabilitation Policy
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Odisha raises compensation to ₹5 lakh for top Maoist cadres and boosts payouts for surrendered weapons.

  • New policy classifies cadres into A and B categories, offering ₹2.5–5 lakh plus fixed deposits for high-reward surrenders.

  • Scheme aims to prevent relapse by providing employment support and long-term financial security.

The Odisha government has implemented a revamped Maoist surrender and rehabilitation program by increasing financial aid, offering rewards for surrendered weaponry, and other measures in an effort to reduce left-wing extremism in the state.

The Home Department announced on Thursday that financial compensation for senior Maoist cadres who have surrendered has increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The Maoists will be eligible for increased cash aid if they surrender with operational weapons, live ammo, and explosives. If he or she surrenders a light machine gun (LMG), AK-47 rifle (Rs 3.3 lakh from Rs 10,000 before), SLR/Insas rifle (Rs 1.65 lakh from Rs 10,000 previously), and.303 rifle (Rs 82,500 from Rs 5,000 previously), he or she will receive Rs 4.95 lakh in assistance.

The cadres who turned themselves in will be divided into two groups, category A and category B, according to a notification released on Thursday. Category A includes high-ranking officials such as secretaries of central committees, leaders of central military commissions, members of the politburo, members of central committees, members of state committees or similar rank, members of special zonal committees, and members of regional committees.

In a similar vein, category B includes lower-level cadres such as military platoon commanders, secretaries of divisional committees, members of area committees, and secretaries of divisional committees.

Maoist cadres in category B will receive help totalling Rs 2.5 lakh.

The notification said, "The objective of the surrender and rehabilitation policy is to contain and eradicate left-wing extremism in the state by weaning away the hardcore LWE cadres. The policy also aims at ensuring that Maoists, who surrender, do not revert to extremism by providing them with gainful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities."

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the surrendered cadres will be classified into two categories, category A and B. High-ranking cadres such as central committee secretaries, central military commission chiefs, politburo members, central committee members, state committee members or equivalent rank, special zonal committee members, and regional committee members come under category A.

A further lump sum payment of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to active surrendered Maoists who have a reward of at least Rs 5 lakh. According to the updated policy, the district SP would place this money as a fixed deposit in any bank in the surrendered Maoist's name, and they will receive the interest earned from it.

Subject to the surrendered Maoist's satisfactory behaviour and conduct, which will be determined by the Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee on the district SP's recommendation, this amount will be given to them in a lump sum after three years from the date of the fixed deposit, it further stated.

