UN Financial Crisis: The Need For A Structural Overhaul

Do We Let The UN Collapse?

As per recent reports, the US has agreed to make initial payment towards billions owed to the UN. But so long as the US keep pulling the strings in the name of contributions, the UN will keep facing an identity crisis. The relevance of the Organisation depends on how much the Organisation is ready to honour its principles. There is a valid general sentiment that the UN has lost its relevance and does not need to exist anymore. Instances of UN failures to prevent genocide, war crimes, forced displacement, illegal occupation are several. There is an option to let the Organisation collapse altogether. But the last time the world allowed such an institution to collapse, the result was the Second World War. The League of Nations was doomed to failure from the beginning, but it should have been a lesson on what could happen when states refuse to cooperate. This again is not to say that millions are not already dying due to inaction. What can be avoided right now is nations being put in a position where the actions of only certain countries threaten to pull the trigger to a world war. We can always look towards the possibilities of what can be achieved—a chance to start on equal footing. The UN needs a structural overhaul where the power is removed from the UN Security Council. So long as financial contribution is compounded with unhinged power at the UN Security Council, the UN will have to continue pleading for financial contribution from its biggest funder.