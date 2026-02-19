UN Security Council Members Warn Israel’s West Bank Actions Threaten Two-State Solution

UN Security Council members warned that Israel’s efforts to expand control in the occupied West Bank could undermine the viability of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Members of the United Nations Security Council have raised concerns that Israel’s efforts to expand its control in the occupied West Bank could undermine prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
During recent discussions, several council members cautioned that continued expansion activities risk escalating tensions on the ground and diminishing the viability of establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. They stressed that unilateral measures could further complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a negotiated settlement.
The warnings come amid heightened international scrutiny over developments in the West Bank, where settlement growth and related actions have long been points of contention in peace negotiations. Council members reiterated their support for a two-state solution based on previous agreements and international law, urging all parties to refrain from steps that could jeopardize renewed dialogue.
The Security Council has repeatedly emphasized the importance of preserving conditions necessary for meaningful negotiations, as concerns mount over the future of the peace process.