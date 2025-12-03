Odisha CM Majhi Directs Expedited DMF Spending On Welfare Projects

The CM instructed secretaries of relevant departments to submit annual reports along with audit reports for each DMF, ensuring transparency and accountability in fund management. He also ordered the immediate convening of DMF Trust Board meetings to fast-track pending initiatives, particularly in districts where annual collections exceed ₹10 crore, mandating the creation of endowment funds invested in government securities, scheduled bank bonds, or fixed deposits. These funds are earmarked for generating long-term livelihoods in regions where mining activities cease due to depletion or regulatory halts, safeguarding future generations' economic security.