Odisha CM Majhi Directs Expedited DMF Spending On Welfare Projects

₹34,052 crore collected in 11 DMF districts by October 2025; 55% utilized on welfare projects like schools, hospitals, and roads.
Mandate annual/audit reports, Trust Board meetings for project acceleration; endowment funds (₹10 crore+ districts) for post-mining livelihoods.
Control mining-adjacent pollution; extend minor mineral funds district-wide for balanced development.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, directing officials to accelerate the utilization of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds totaling ₹34,052 crore collected across 11 mining-affected districts by the end of October, emphasizing targeted welfare interventions and sustainable development. Of this corpus, approximately 55% has been spent on various projects, but Majhi stressed the need for faster execution to address immediate needs in mining-impacted areas, including education, healthcare, water supply, and transportation infrastructure.
The CM instructed secretaries of relevant departments to submit annual reports along with audit reports for each DMF, ensuring transparency and accountability in fund management. He also ordered the immediate convening of DMF Trust Board meetings to fast-track pending initiatives, particularly in districts where annual collections exceed ₹10 crore, mandating the creation of endowment funds invested in government securities, scheduled bank bonds, or fixed deposits. These funds are earmarked for generating long-term livelihoods in regions where mining activities cease due to depletion or regulatory halts, safeguarding future generations' economic security.
Majhi further emphasized pollution mitigation in habitations near mining zones, directing identification of directly and indirectly affected villages for comprehensive interventions.