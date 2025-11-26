Odisha Leaders Call On Citizens To Renew Faith In Constitutional Values

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and LoP Naveen Patnaik urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional values on Constitution Day.
Majhi called for fulfilling civic duties, dedicating oneself to nation-building and respectful service to the country.
Patnaik paid tribute to the framers of the Constitution and urged people to uphold its principles and protect its sanctity.
On Wednesday, the day India adopted its constitution back in 1949, Odisha’s top leaders appealed to citizens across the state to remember the ideals on which the nation was built. In a message shared on social media, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to all on Constitution Day.
He urged Odias to honour the constitution by embracing their duties towards nation-building and dedicating themselves to the service of the country.
Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to the visionaries who framed the constitution — calling it the foundation binding the country’s diversity into a shared destiny. He urged the public to renew their pledge to protect the constitution’s spirit, uphold its values in letter and spirit, and fulfil their fundamental duties as citizens.
Through their messages, both leaders encouraged a renewed sense of civic responsibility, urging citizens to cherish democratic values, equality, and national unity.