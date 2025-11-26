Why India’s Constitution Still Matters: Federalism, Secularism And The Fight Over “We the People”

This also raises the recurring question of why “federalism” is treated as a constitutional term even though it does not appear in the text. Outlook explored this in its piece “Altered Federalism”. Vivek Menezes argues for stronger federalism through better inter-state coordination in “Size Matters: Why Tiny Goa Needs To Be Heard More Often”. And Harish Khare, in “Right in the Centre: The New Power Structure in Dilli Durbar”, notes that India—Bharat—is both a democracy and a kind of empire. The demands of running an empire often collide with the disorder and requirements of democracy, and reconciling the two is at the heart of Indian statecraft.