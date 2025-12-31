“You Are Not A Writer If You don’t Carry A Notebook”

A

While my parents were alive—my father died two years ago—Patna was the place of return. I went around the world, but that’s where I would go back to. After my parents died, I think I lost that connection.

Coming to Naipaul's book, you know, people from UP, Bihar immigrated and went as indentured labourers to Trinidad. There are children of these indentured labourers, who are poor. This man, Mr Biswas, doesn't have a house. By the time the book ends, you are reminded of the line that Wood says—what would it have been like if they had been unaccommodated, unhoused? It’s good to have a house to return to. Perhaps for Wood, the idea of home is important in the novel. That is what Patna is to me.

I have been abroad for 40 years. India is where my material is, but the real home is in language. To find a home in language and a language of one's own devising, or maybe a shared language, but a language that is so particular that it makes you think that you are at home.