The Seduction Of Elsewhere: How Imagination, Travel, Poetry Shape Longing For Home

The only ones who understood this ‘cry’ inside out, I discovered, were the mystic poets. They seemed to know something about befriending the night. They told me that being greedy for someplace else wasn’t escapism. It was a vital, transformative greed. The 12th-century mystic poet, Akka Mahadevi, surely knew it when she spoke of “the Brahman hiding in yearning.” The 17th-century poet, Tukaram, knew it when he said, “When he comes out of the blue, a meteorite shattering your home, be sure god is visiting you.” And the15th-century poet, Annamacharya, knew it when he described a woman’s yearning for her lover: “She’s thinking so much, and missing him/ that when he comes to her door and calls her,/ she doesn’t hear…/He’s standing right next to her.”