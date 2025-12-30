Holding Breath In A City That Never Pauses: Elsewhereness, Endurance, And Listening As Resistance

The acts of breathing in and out become compositional devices—intervals through which rhythm and exhaustion surface as material conditions for speaking and being.

S
Sudarshan Shetty
Stills from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
He walked in the rain with an excuse of a lost umbrella that he once borrowed from his mother as the raindrops poured down his cheeks like exaggerated salty sorrow that slowly pooled in his pockets submerging the cashless leather wallet that made him happy to imagine he was losing a lifetime of fortune to a grand deluge Photo: | Stills from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The text links human desire to performance and imagination—a longing for an “elsewhere” that exists both internally and externally, where fiction blurs the boundary between reality and possibility.

  2. Through the film A Breath Held Long, Mumbai emerges as an agitated, inescapable presence, where silence is impossible and breath becomes politicised, shaped by urban noise, movement, and time.

  3. Breath and voice function as acts of resistance and survival; identity is expressed not through representation but through sustained utterance, endurance, and the fragile act of listening within collective flux.

The human instinct to act or perform in the world must be deeply connected to the idea of desire. A desire to be elsewhere. The elsewhere place, fuelled by an urge to bridge the gap between what is and what could be, can be both within and without. It could be located in a private cosmos, where the mind performs without a physical trace—it is a possibility for ‘fiction’ to be realised and to narrow the distinction between what is real and what is not. That’s the territory or non-territory in my film A Breath Held Long, which refers to many imagined territories that point to various personal states within one’s subjective universe and explore the intersection between voice, body and the city and the act of breathing as a metaphor for life within an urban landscape. Shot on 16mm celluloid, the camera’s mostly still gaze contrasts restless character of the city in motion. This stillness suggests a presence within the great urban flux. The camera becomes a site of listening and holds the tension between the worldly and the intimate, between the impulse to pause and the relentless enactment of time. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the narrative acknowledges the impossibility of silence within the city. The urban atmosphere, agitated and continuous, seeps into almost every frame. Noise of the city refuses relegation to the background. It ultimately reflects on the conditions of contemporary breath—its rhythm, its politicisation within an urban setting. It considers what it means to hold breath in a city that never ceases to move, to pause within motion without disengaging from it. The work is about listening—listening as resistance, a fragile act of being truly alive. It becomes part of the fabric of a non-linear narrative that collapses the boundary between the city’s collective roar and the performer’s internal state of being.

Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
It was during a lazy summer afternoon when the front façade of the four storied building that was evacuated by the authorities only the day before that it collapsed in a blink with a loud yet muffled sound as the great clouds of concrete dust rose upwards to eventually settle down to a thin grey layer over the entire neighbourhood with the now extinguished evening sun to be replaced with the only streetlight in front to reveal the back wall of the now hollow building wall still standing tall with the parts of the broken floors jutting out precariously over the narrow street to reveal the insides of each home that was partially intact with some brass and stainless steel utensils neatly displayed in some colourfully tiled kitchens and clothes for varied age and gender hanging on the hooks on the walls and furniture new and old precariously placed silent as a backdrop to the stories of intertwined lives and the dramas that unfolded within these private spaces over seventy four years of the building soon to be entirely extinct Photo: | Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
Within this flux, each performer locates themselves through an act of physical negotiation with breath. Their voices carry individual inflections and hesitations, producing a collective and yet uneven texture. Identity, here, is not performed through representation but through endurance—the act of sustained utterance within the limits imposed by time. Speech emerges as a form of resilience: to breathe within the city’s relentless tempo is itself to mark a space of presence.

Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
One late morning as she turned to look her old earthen pot cracked and broke over the gas flame and the watery rice spilled over and momentarily sizzled before dousing the fire and all that was left moving were rows of unhurried timid smoke which reached the ceiling that was covered with layers of black soot and that was the only honest witness to her long history in that room Photo: | Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
Performances of a group of actors and singers from Mumbai unfold through a series of single-line narratives and music. The lines, without punctuation, that speak of short personal events within the city, demand of awareness of breath as a temporal medium. All of the lines are recited as a third-person account of an event each; the performer must situate themselves within the “elsewhere”—the unique time and place evoked by each narrative.

Related Content
Related Content
Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
There is something eternal to her smile that beams through a digital frame that in no way is a reminder of her unusually small body wrapped tight head to toe in white on the hard and cold enamelled white iron bed on her last day as the hospital staff looked for her slippers and the last cotton sari she wore while her son was settling the bill for her stay at the hospital for the last three months of her life which was somewhat an example of love restrained wordless and yet the one that revealed sparks of unfulfilled small desires which were more like habits that lasted even in her children beyond the day of her passing which was as mellow as the faded evening light through an unsuitably small window ajar above the head of her lifeless bundle Photo: | Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
The acts of breathing in and out become compositional devices—intervals through which rhythm and exhaustion surface as material conditions for speaking and being. A space for them to play out the stories in a way to make them their own. A breath is that liminal space, the one that takes us from one moment to another.

Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
Photo: | Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
The had grown so thin that he was a little too bony than I would have liked to know of his body and his saliva was seeping into his last hospital pillow long after he was gone like a ritual for the last months of his life when he was trying to sleep induced by drugs with unpronounceable names as difficult as some of the names of the mythological characters he would tell stories about that we found hard to remember and now we could only spend rest of our lives remembering some of the simpler things about him like the way he combed his hair in front of the mirror every morning before he left for a stroll with his younger friends in a middle-class Maharashtrian neighbourhood with many hues and a touch here and there of people from other regions who rolled themselves towards a washed and yet obscurely stained white sheet of the small city lake they circled around like one that the pair of nurses from Kerala changed every morning at the hospital rolling his six foot long body first to the left and then to right and again to the left and to the right as they pulled out the old sheet and slipped the new one under his unyielding body before sponging it wet and then dry in such practiced manoeuvres that only matched his facility with words that he put to use while talking and arguing with the doctor who made his customary visit late mornings with a smile that hardly seem to vary even long after he was on his way home after the day’s work and somehow seemed to reappear on his face as he entered the hospital every morning like his patients desire to live hardly ever vary till the last night of incessant screams before the morning of his passing with the hospital window wide open on a breezeless winter day during the peak hour traffic sounds that drowned the sounds of any possible sobs of his wife or of his middle aged daughters in their unanticipated bright cotton saris as we waited for others to arrive

What we carry from here to the other side of last breath is an infinite universe of nothing
What we carry from here to the other side of last breath is an infinite universe of nothing Photo: | Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue Cover
Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance
Champatree art gallery : Performatives - Artwork By Ravi Chunchula
Our Own Elsewheres
| Photo: Aradhana Seth : Lovers. Across the Seas
The Seduction Of Elsewhere: How Imagination, Travel, Poetry Shape Longing For Home
| Courtesy: Champatree Art Gallery : The Silent Landscape Artwork by Abhijit Saikia
Beyond Plot: Why Great Reading And Great Fiction Begins With How And Where

Sudarshan Shetty explores the fundamental ontology of objects through sculpture, drawing, and installation. His practice engages with the poetics of impermanence, transition, and the layered meanings embedded within material culture. Drawing on both individual and collective memory, Shetty proposes multiple narratives that reflect on the cultural, emotional, and philosophical significance of structures and objects

