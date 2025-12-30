Holding Breath In A City That Never Pauses: Elsewhereness, Endurance, And Listening As Resistance

It was during a lazy summer afternoon when the front façade of the four storied building that was evacuated by the authorities only the day before that it collapsed in a blink with a loud yet muffled sound as the great clouds of concrete dust rose upwards to eventually settle down to a thin grey layer over the entire neighbourhood with the now extinguished evening sun to be replaced with the only streetlight in front to reveal the back wall of the now hollow building wall still standing tall with the parts of the broken floors jutting out precariously over the narrow street to reveal the insides of each home that was partially intact with some brass and stainless steel utensils neatly displayed in some colourfully tiled kitchens and clothes for varied age and gender hanging on the hooks on the walls and furniture new and old precariously placed silent as a backdrop to the stories of intertwined lives and the dramas that unfolded within these private spaces over seventy four years of the building soon to be entirely extinct Photo: | Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty

It was during a lazy summer afternoon when the front façade of the four storied building that was evacuated by the authorities only the day before that it collapsed in a blink with a loud yet muffled sound as the great clouds of concrete dust rose upwards to eventually settle down to a thin grey layer over the entire neighbourhood with the now extinguished evening sun to be replaced with the only streetlight in front to reveal the back wall of the now hollow building wall still standing tall with the parts of the broken floors jutting out precariously over the narrow street to reveal the insides of each home that was partially intact with some brass and stainless steel utensils neatly displayed in some colourfully tiled kitchens and clothes for varied age and gender hanging on the hooks on the walls and furniture new and old precariously placed silent as a backdrop to the stories of intertwined lives and the dramas that unfolded within these private spaces over seventy four years of the building soon to be entirely extinct Photo: | Still from the latest film, A Breath Held Long,By Sudarshan Shetty