Lok Sabha 2024: What Caused Turn Of The Saffron Tide In Uttar Pradesh?

A notable outcome of the calculated campaign run by the INDIA bloc was the consolidation of Dalit, OBC and Muslim votes. SP’s PDA (Picchda Dalit Alpsankhyak—Backward, Dalit Minority) strategy and ticket distribution resonated with voters across the state, with the party sending eight SC candidates, 20 OBC candidates and four Muslim candidates to Parliament. Across the 17 SC reserved and non-reserved seats, a large number of Dalit voters swung towards INDIA, hurting both the BSP and BJP, which had previously dominated non-Jatav caste votes. Jatavs have been BSP supporters in the past but with the decline of Mayawati, the community had increasingly been voting for the BJP since 2014.