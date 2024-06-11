National

Chandrashekhar Azad’s Victory: A New Era in Nagina

Dismissed by well-established political parties and leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' has become the MP from the symbolic Nagina seat. The seat was previously part of Bijnor constituency which sent Mayawati to Parliament. In conversation with Outlook, Azad who is being dubbed the new face of the anti-caste movement in UP after defeating the well-established Samajwadi Party, BSP and BJP in Nagina, speaks about the legacy and future of Dalit leadership, need for national Dalit-Bahujan-Muslim consolidation and what's next for Azad Samaj Party.