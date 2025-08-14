EU Sends Aircraft To Help Spain Combat Wildfires As Heatwave Intensifies

Three dead and thousands evacuated in Spain as record temperatures fuel blazes across southern Europe.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
spain wildfire
Spain Wildfires: Fires blaze in the region as heatwave continues
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Spain has activated the EU civil protection mechanism for the first time, requesting two Canadair water bomber aircraft as wildfires spread in extreme heat.

  • At least three people, including two volunteer firefighters, have died in León and Madrid, with thousands evacuated across affected regions.

  • Greece, Albania, Montenegro, and Bulgaria are also battling major fires, as EU data shows nearly 439,000 hectares burned across Europe in 2025.

The European Union is sending two firefighting aircraft to Spain to fight wildfires, after Madrid activated the EU’s civil protection mechanism for the first time. The request comes as the country grapples with extreme temperatures and multiple large blazes across its territory.

According to the BBC, Minister of Interior Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed on Wednesday that two Canadair water bombers had been requested to be deployed to the worst-hit regions in the northwest province of León. “We don’t need the planes urgently at this moment, but given the forecast, we want them in national territory as soon as possible,” he said.

The wildfires have claimed at least three lives of civilians near Madrid, and two volunteer firefighters in León. 

EU leaders, particularly from countries bordering Russia or those with memories of Soviet domination, view any formal recognition of Moscow’s conquests as a dangerous precedent. - File photo
EU Leaders Warn Against Changing Ukraine’s Borders By Force Ahead Of US-Russia Summit

BY Outlook News Desk

“We are struck once again by the death of a second volunteer in León. All our love and support go out to their family and friends,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Thursday, warning that the threat remained “extreme.”

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes, including 700 people from the western city of Caceres on Wednesday, according to Spain’s civil guard. Displaced residents in Zamora province have been sheltering in community buildings.

The fires come amid a heatwave, with the national weather agency AEMET warning that temperatures could exceed 44°C in some areas until Monday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wins new term. - null
Spain: Legislators Re-elect Socialist Leader Pedro Sanchez As Prime Minister Amidst Controversial Amnesty Deal

BY Outlook News Desk

Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Albania have also activated the EU civil protection mechanism, which enables countries in Europe and beyond to request rapid emergency assistance.

In Greece, fires have been burning for a third day, with the most dangerous fronts on the island of Chios and in the Peloponnese’s Achaia region. The BBC reported 95 people injured, including firefighters, and more than 10,000 hectares burned since Tuesday, according to the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Evacuations have been carried out by sea in Chios as fire lines stretch for dozens of kilometres.

Wildfires have also been reported in Albania and Turkey, with injuries among firefighting crews.

EU data shows roughly 439,000 hectares have burned across Europe since the start of 2025, more than double the 187,643 hectares lost in the same period last year. In total, 1,628 fires have been detected so far this year.

Greek police forensic experts search the spot where a 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday when a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands, local police said, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 3, 2025. - AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos
Greece: Woman Carrying Bomb Dies After It Explodes In Thessaloniki; Investigation Underway

BY Associated Press

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son