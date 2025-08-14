EU Sends Aircraft To Help Spain Combat Wildfires As Heatwave Intensifies

Spain has activated the EU civil protection mechanism for the first time, requesting two Canadair water bomber aircraft as wildfires spread in extreme heat.
At least three people, including two volunteer firefighters, have died in León and Madrid, with thousands evacuated across affected regions.
Greece, Albania, Montenegro, and Bulgaria are also battling major fires, as EU data shows nearly 439,000 hectares burned across Europe in 2025.
The European Union is sending two firefighting aircraft to Spain to fight wildfires, after Madrid activated the EU’s civil protection mechanism for the first time. The request comes as the country grapples with extreme temperatures and multiple large blazes across its territory.
According to the BBC, Minister of Interior Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed on Wednesday that two Canadair water bombers had been requested to be deployed to the worst-hit regions in the northwest province of León. “We don’t need the planes urgently at this moment, but given the forecast, we want them in national territory as soon as possible,” he said.
The wildfires have claimed at least three lives of civilians near Madrid, and two volunteer firefighters in León.
“We are struck once again by the death of a second volunteer in León. All our love and support go out to their family and friends,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Thursday, warning that the threat remained “extreme.”
Thousands have been evacuated from their homes, including 700 people from the western city of Caceres on Wednesday, according to Spain’s civil guard. Displaced residents in Zamora province have been sheltering in community buildings.
The fires come amid a heatwave, with the national weather agency AEMET warning that temperatures could exceed 44°C in some areas until Monday.
Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Albania have also activated the EU civil protection mechanism, which enables countries in Europe and beyond to request rapid emergency assistance.
In Greece, fires have been burning for a third day, with the most dangerous fronts on the island of Chios and in the Peloponnese’s Achaia region. The BBC reported 95 people injured, including firefighters, and more than 10,000 hectares burned since Tuesday, according to the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Evacuations have been carried out by sea in Chios as fire lines stretch for dozens of kilometres.
Wildfires have also been reported in Albania and Turkey, with injuries among firefighting crews.
EU data shows roughly 439,000 hectares have burned across Europe since the start of 2025, more than double the 187,643 hectares lost in the same period last year. In total, 1,628 fires have been detected so far this year.