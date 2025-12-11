Real Madrid 1-2 Man City, Champions League: Alonso Feels The Heat As MCFC Grab Victory

Real Madrid's players stand at the pitch at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

1/10 Manchester City's players celebrate at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





2/10 Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, center, fights for a high ball with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





3/10 Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, right, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





4/10 Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





5/10 Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots a penalty kick to score his side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





6/10 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts after missing a chance during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





7/10 Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





8/10 Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, tussles for the ball with Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





9/10 Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





10/10 Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, center, celebrates with temmates after scoring their side's first goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez





