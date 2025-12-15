Spanish La Liga: Mbappe And Rodrygo Strikes Keep Madrid Alive After VAR Drama In Vitoria
Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Alaves to ease pressure on manager Xabi Alonso and keep the pace in the title race against FC Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock with a brilliant, emphatic finish into the top corner, scoring his 17th goal of the season. The hosts leveled dramatically through a VAR-confirmed goal from substitute Vicente shortly after he entered the pitch. However, the visitors restored their lead when the Brazilian duo combined: Vinicius Junior delivered a superb low cross for Rodrygo to slide home. Despite dominating possession, Madrid struggled for fluidity, but the clinical moments from their star forwards ensured they salvaged a vital three points away from home. Watch the best pictures from the game.
