A majority of legislators in Spain have selected Pedro Sanchez, the acting Socialist prime minister, to establish a new government in a parliamentary vote on Thursday.

Sanchez received support from 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house, with opposition coming solely from right-wing deputies.

The vote followed nearly two days of debates among party leaders, focusing predominantly on a controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia's separatists. This agreement, negotiated by Sanchez in exchange for crucial support to secure his reappointment as prime minister, dominated the discussions.