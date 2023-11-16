Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Spain: Legislators Re-elect Socialist Leader Pedro Sanchez As Prime Minister Amidst Controversial Amnesty Deal

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wins new term.
Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 6:43 pm

A majority of legislators in Spain have selected Pedro Sanchez, the acting Socialist prime minister, to establish a new government in a parliamentary vote on Thursday.

Sanchez received support from 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house, with opposition coming solely from right-wing deputies.

The vote followed nearly two days of debates among party leaders, focusing predominantly on a controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia's separatists. This agreement, negotiated by Sanchez in exchange for crucial support to secure his reappointment as prime minister, dominated the discussions.

