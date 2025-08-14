On This Day In 1990: 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar Scores First Of His 100 Centuries

Today in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century
He was just 17-year-old then and scored 119* at the Old Trafford in England
A young Sachin helped India draw a match that could have been lost
August 14, 1990 remains a day of high importance in Indian cricket as this was the date when Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century at just 17 years of age. It was an incredible feat for a man so young to score an international ton, but what made it even more incredible was the fact that the century came away from home, in England of all places.
At the Old Trafford in 1990, Sachin showed the world that he was ready to turn his promise into performance as he helped India navigate a tricky phase to help the team draw the match. The world knew that something special had started and Sachin did not disappoint as he finished his career as arguably the greatest batter the world has seen.
It was the second Test of the India vs England series. England had demolished India in the first Test at the Lord's. India were put under the pump in the second Test as well with England batting first and posting 519 in the first innings. India replied with 432 as captain Mohammed Azharuddin scored a magnificent 179. Sachin also chipped in with a gritty 68.
England batted well in the second innings too and gave India a 408-run target with a day's play left. India were reduced to 109 for four when Sachin walked in. Soon the fifth wicket fell on 127 and then the sixth went down as well at the score of 183. India were in a spot of bother but then stood up the 17-year-old.
Sachin stitched an 160-run unbeaten stand with Manoj Prabhakar for the seventh wicket and that helped India draw the match. Sachin ended with 119 not out and India finished on 343/6 as the captains shook hands.
Sachin saved the game for India and from then onwards he just kept going to become one of the best the world has ever seen.