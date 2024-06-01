Mohammed Azharuddin, is a former cricketer and a pivotal figure in Indian cricket during the 1980s and 1990s. His cricketing journey, marked by remarkable achievements and controversies, reflects a career of complex layers and profound impacts on Indian cricket.

Azharuddin made his international debut for India in 1984 against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and immediately made his mark by scoring a century. This was not just any debut century; it heralded the arrival of a supremely talented cricketer. His wristy style, particularly effective on the leg side, and fluent stroke play made him a pleasure to watch and difficult for bowlers to contain. Azharuddin scored centuries in his first three Test matches, a record that still stands and underscores his instant impact on the international stage.

Throughout the late 1980s, Azharuddin established himself as one of the leading batters in the Indian team. His scoring ability against any bowling attack made him a key player in India's batting lineup. He was part of a golden generation of Indian cricketers and played alongside other greats like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and, later, Sachin Tendulkar. Azharuddin's captaincy tenure began in 1989, and under his leadership, the Indian team achieved several notable successes, including a memorable run in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, where India reached the semi-finals.

However, Azharuddin's career was not without its lows. The most significant and damaging was his involvement in a match-fixing scandal at the turn of the millennium. In 2000, allegations surfaced that Azharuddin had participated in fixing international matches, a revelation that shocked the cricketing world. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted an extensive investigation, and based on their findings, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned him from cricket for life in 2000.

The ban effectively ended his cricket career, although it was overturned by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012, citing insufficient evidence.

His political journey began with a significant victory when he was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh during the 2009 general elections. This win showcased his popularity and the trust people had in his leadership abilities despite the shadows over his cricket career. As an MP, Azharuddin focused on issues relevant to his constituency, including infrastructure development, education, and youth engagement in sports. His efforts were aimed at leveraging his experience in sports to influence youth development programs and sports policies at the national level.

However, Azharuddin's political career faced challenges similar to those in his cricketing days. In the 2014 general elections, he contested from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency in Rajasthan. However, he was defeated, reflecting the volatile nature of electoral politics and possibly the waning of his initial political novelty.

In recent years, Azharuddin has also been involved in cricket administration, where his deep knowledge of the game can be effectively utilized. He has been particularly active in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, where he has taken roles that influence the direction and management of cricket activities.