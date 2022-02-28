Noel David Surgery: Hyderabad Cricket Association To Take Care Of Expenses, Assures Mohammad Azharuddin

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday met former India player Noel David and assured him that the state body will take care of his health expenses, including the kidney transplant surgery cost. (More Cricket News)

The 51-year-old David, who has played four ODIs for India, has been suffering from Kidney ailment for the last few years and underwent a surgery on Wednesday.

"Today, Mohammed Azharuddin, President - Hyderabad Cricket Association met Noel David at Apollo Hospital. Noel is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery this month in Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills,” a media statement issued by the HCA said.

"The visit could not have happened earlier because Noel had to be kept in a sterile environment post surgery. Mohammed Azharuddin met Dr. Subramanyam, Nephrologist and enquired about the surgery and post-operative care."

Azhar also reiterated that HCA would meet the cost of Noel's surgery.

"In a meeting with Tejaswi Rao, COO of Apollo Jubilee Hills, Azharuddin reiterated that HCA will meet the cost of Noel's surgery and promised help for Noel to meet his personal expenses,” the statement said.

The 51-year-old David, a right-handed batter, who also bowled off-spin, played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in July 1997.