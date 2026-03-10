India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Watch Manisha Kalyan's Rocket Free-Kick In Sydney - Video

Summary of this article
Watch Manisha Kalyan's powerful free-kick against Chinese Taipei
The winger lashed out from 30 yards to score a screamer
India must beat Chinese Taipei to advance to the next round
Indian women's national football team are in action against Chinese Taipei in their AFC Asian Cup 2026 group game at the Western Sydney Stadium with the Blue Tigresses in need of victory. The Amelia Valverde side must win today, and hope other result go their way for a spot in the next round.
India women started brightly against Chinese Taipei but it was the latter who took the lead via Y. H. Su in the 12th minute. But India equalized in the 39th minute via Manisha Kalyan rocket of a goal.
The winger, who plies her trade in Peru, let out a 30-yard screamer on the Chinese Taipei goal as the shot bounced off the underneath of the crossbar and lands inside the goal line.
There was a brief check for the goal and the replays suggested that the ball had crossed the line and the goal was awarded to India. Fans and players alike celebrated the goal as India levelled just before the break.
However, India conceded a dreadful penalty deep into injury time in first half stoppage time as Pyari managed to handle the ball. Y. Y. Hsu’s shot hit Panthoi's back and went in, which was counted as an own goal.