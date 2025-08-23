USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

USA Cricket ends deal with ACE over contractual breaches
ACE Calls Termination “Unlawful” and Defends Its Investments
Future of MLC, and U.S. cricket development now uncertain
USA Cricket (USAC) has officially ended its commercial agreement with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the parent company of Major League Cricket (MLC).
The move comes after USAC cited multiple breaches spanning financial, infrastructural, and governance obligations, while ACE has labeled the termination “unlawful” and “wrongful,” asserting it has fully complied with its contractual commitments.
USA Cricket Terminates ACE Agreement Over Breaches
In its statement, USAC noted, “The breaches span critical areas, including financial commitments, infrastructure development, organizational structural and governance responsibilities.”
Board chairman Venu Pisike elaborated on the decision, saying, “USA Cricket entered into this partnership with ACE in good faith, with the shared vision of building sustainable infrastructure, providing competitive opportunities for our athletes, and creating commercial growth for the sport in America.
"We are supportive for the growth and success of Major League Cricket and Minor League Cricket. But, when it comes to USA Cricket, ACE has consistently failed to meet its obligations under the agreement, which has jeopardised the broader development of cricket in United States.”
Pisike added, “After years of engagement and repeated breach notices, USA Cricket has no choice but to terminate this agreement to protect the best interests of the sport and its stakeholders. Additionally, we also raised concerns around the circumstances under which ACE was given the contract and the usage of USA Cricket intellectual property. USA Cricket is resolute in ensuring that American cricket has a strong, sustainable future. We will continue to work closely with the International Cricket Council, domestic stakeholders, and partners to deliver on this vision.”
The USAC statement also suggested a willingness to negotiate, noting, “USAC is open to renewed discussions with ACE for new terms and conditions that ensure full alignment with the organization’s vision and long-term development objectives, including support for national team programs, player development, and grassroots initiatives.”
ACE Calls Termination “Unlawful” and Defends Its Investments
ACE responded strongly, highlighting its investment in U.S. cricket since 2019. “Since 2019, American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and its affiliates have invested more than USD $150 million into growing cricket in the United States. ACE’s work has created unprecedented opportunities for players, strengthened the cricketing community nationwide, and propelled the future of the sport,” the company said.
It added, “ACE is disappointed that USAC has selfishly chosen, on the eve of the 2025 MiLC season, to wrongfully terminate its agreement with ACE. USAC's conduct undermines the hard work and dedication of all players, staff and team personnel involved in U.S. cricket, and the continued development of the sport in this country. It also jeopardises MiLC, men's, women's and youth national team activities, and preparations for upcoming ICC events and the LA28 Olympics.”
ACE reiterated its compliance, stating, “ACE has fully complied with its contractual obligations under its agreement with USAC. USAC has no grounds to terminate the agreement. Indeed, based on information that has come to light, USAC may have been advised against terminating the agreement. ACE is prepared to take all necessary steps to protect its stakeholders, safeguard the progress it has made over the last seven years, and ensure the long-term success of cricket in the U.S.”
The dispute comes amid broader governance changes, with the ICC recommending a USAC Board reset last month as part of the roadmap for Olympic certification ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Since launching MLC in 2023, ACE and USAC have developed six franchises, with IPL-backed teams among them, expanding across North Carolina, Texas, Florida, and California over the first three seasons.