USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

ACE reiterated its compliance, stating, “ACE has fully complied with its contractual obligations under its agreement with USAC. USAC has no grounds to terminate the agreement. Indeed, based on information that has come to light, USAC may have been advised against terminating the agreement. ACE is prepared to take all necessary steps to protect its stakeholders, safeguard the progress it has made over the last seven years, and ensure the long-term success of cricket in the U.S.”