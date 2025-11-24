IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Marco Jansen Scripts India's Humiliating Batting Collapse In Guwahati

India's players walk off the field at the end of the third day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. AP Photo/Anupam Nath

India's players walk off the field at the end of the third day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. AP Photo/Anupam Nath