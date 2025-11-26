India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 5: Where To Watch, Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India need 522 runs for victory, and have eight wickets in hand against South Africa
Proteas already lead two-match series 1-0
Temba Bavuma's side are the current holders of WTC mace
India vs South Africa enters day 5 on Wednesday, November 26, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati with the hosts requiring a massive 522 runs for victory whereas the Proteas need eight wickets to seal a famous series win.
On day 4, India lost its openers early — Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for 13 runs, while KL Rahul was bowled for six.
At end of play, Sai Sudharsan (2 not out) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out) were at the crease, with India needing to play out Day 5 to salvage a draw.
This was after Tristan Stubbs headlined South Africa’s second innings, scoring 94 off 180 balls including nine fours and a six.
The Proteas batted deep into Day 4 and declared late in the final session at 260-5 in 78.3 overs, taking an overall 548-run lead.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 5: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 5: Live Streaming
The India vs South Africa second Test will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network channels across the country.
Play resumes at 9:00 AM IST.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 5: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
(with AP inputs)