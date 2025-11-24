India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 3: Where To Watch, Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test day 2: Get live streaming info, day 2 highlights and the Guwahati hourly weather forecast for day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa today (Monday, 24 November) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 3 Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • India enter day three trailing by 480, with their openers tasked with building a big stand at Barsapara Stadium on Monday, 24 November

  • South Africa turned day two on its head, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden century

  • Live streaming will be on the JioHotstar app and website, while TV coverage is on the Star Sports Network

India vs South Africa’s second Test rolls into day three on Monday, 24 November, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with India’s openers heading out with a single mission: settle in, stitch together a big stand, and start clawing into that hefty 480-run deficit.

On day 2, South Africa produced a stunning turnaround after beginning the morning at 247/6, having lost four wickets late on day 1.

Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden century (109) and Marco Jansen’s gritty 93 completely flipped the script, lifting South Africa to a strong 489 in their first innings. India looked out of ideas as the visitors’ lower order racked up 243 runs for the last four wickets, keeping the hosts in the field for almost two full days.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score

The only real relief for India came right at the end, when their openers survived the short final session without damage. KL Rahul (2*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (7*) stayed unbeaten at stumps, ensuring India held on to all ten wickets, even as the deficit loomed large.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming

The India vs South Africa second Test will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network channels across the country.

Play resumes at 9:00 AM IST.

