'Absolute Brain-Fade': Legends Slam India After South Africa Series Defeat

Big-name former cricketers like Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have criticised various aspects of India's performance and team selection after they suffered a crushing 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs south africa test series 2025 legends react
South Africa beat India by 408 runs in Guwahati to sweep the Test series 2-0. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Anil Kumble scathing about the constant chopping and changing method of head coach Gautam Gambhir

  • Venkatesh Prasad slammed what he called an "all-rounder obsession"

  • Vikas Kohli, brother of former India captain Virat Kohli, questioned the team's selection strategy

Former players Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have questioned the Indian team's muddled approach, lack of stability and the increasing reliance on all-rounders in the wake of the 0-2 series loss to South Africa.

The Proteas inflicted a 408-run defeat on India in the second Test, their heaviest defeat by margin of runs, in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Kumble was scathing about the constant chopping and changing method of head coach Gautam Gambhir, under whom India have lost a home series 0-3 to New Zealand last year, surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia and now gone down to South Africa at home for the first time in 25 years.

"Test match cricket requires a different mindset, you can't really have so many all rounders, so much chopping and changing, so many changes in the batting order, in the team itself. Every second game you have a new player coming in, couple of guys get dropped," Kumble said on the official broadcast.

The past year has seen the exits of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma from the Test arena, leaving a young group to fill massive shoes.

"I think India needs to sit down and think and ponder. You can't forget these results, you need to have a discussion around how you see Indian Test cricket go forward. Stalwarts have retired in the last 6-8 months and when that happens you need to have a vision and have a conversation as to what the team has to do," Kumble said.

Related Content
Related Content

"You can't get players in a side and hope they will develop and grow in the team. It can't happen, you can have 1 or 2 players like that in the line up if you have 8-9 strong players who have the experience. But you can't have 1-2 experienced batters and bowlers and the rest of them are trying to find their feet."

India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 1st Test: India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma pose with the trophy before the start of of the first day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Former pacer Prasad echoed similar frustration, slamming what he called an "all-rounder obsession".

"Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don't bowl them. Rank Poor tactics, poor skills , poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home. Hope this does not get washed off with Test matches 9 months away and this negative approach changes," Prasad wrote on X.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was surprised by India's rapid decline in a format they once dominated at home.

"India NEVER loses at home, unless some very good players come and play some special knocks in Mumbai (where Pietersen made a hundred in the 2012 series) What’s happened to India in the last couple years in Test Cricket? " Pietersen posted.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also expressed disappointment.

"Disappointing display of patience & technique from Indian batters. Need to get players in the Test team who can play spin better. Well done South Africa on playing outstanding cricket vs India in India. Outplayed our team in every department," Pathan said.

Vikas Kohli, brother of former India captain Virat Kohli, questioned the team's selection strategy.

"So lets break it down: Team India strategy: remove senior experienced players. Remove proper 3/4/5 batmen Play bowler at no 3 Use all allrounders....

"SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGY: Play proper test match team: Specialist openers, Specialist no 3/4/5/6 batters, Specialist spinners, Specialist fast bowlers and maybe 1 all rounder Though i really want team India to win but questions needs to be asked now... WHO IS RESPONSIBLE???" he posted on Instagram.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Chitwan Rhinos Live Score, Nepal Premier League: BIK Reeling In Chase Of 175-Run Target

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: UP Beat Goa, Urvil Patel Dismantles Services, Mizoram Beat Nagaland

  3. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: SA Beat IND By 408 Runs In Guwahati To Seal Series After 25 Years

  5. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Indians Suffer Their Heaviest Defeat In Longest Format - Check Full Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. 'Everything is Soaked': Winter Rains In Gaza Bring New Misery for Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old