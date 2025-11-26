India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals (WTC) took a major hit as they slipped to the fifth spot in standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Summary of this article

  • India slip to 5th in the ICC WTC 2025-27 points table

  • South Africa reach to the 2nd spot after whitewashing IND 2-0

  • SA beat IND by 408 runs in Guwahati

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals (WTC) took a major hit as they slipped to the fifth spot in standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash to South Africa at home.

The 408-run loss in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday marked India's heaviest defeat in terms of runs in the traditional five-day format.

The loss means the team, which had drawn the series against England earlier this year, slipped below Pakistan and are now at the fifth place with their PCT (percentage) dropping to 48.15.

India have played nine Test matches in the current WTC cycle, winning four, losing four, and drawing one game. They will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match series August next year followed by a rubber against New Zealand in October-November.

On the other hand, South Africa's first Test series victory in India in 25 years has strengthened the Proteas' position in the standings.

PosTeamPldWDLTDedConPtsPCT
1Australia4400004848100
2South Africa430100483675
3Sri Lanka211000241666.67
4Pakistan210100241250
5India9414001085248.15
6England621302722636.11
7Bangladesh20110024416.66
8New Zealand000000000
9West Indies5005006000

The defending WTC champions currently occupy the second position, right behind leaders Australia, with 36 points from their four Tests. Prior to the series in India, South Africa had toured Pakistan for a 2-match Test series.

Related Content

After losing the 1st Test, South Africa fought back to win the 2nd one and level the series 1-1.

Before their 408-run win on November 26 in Guwahati, they had a percentage of 66.67 and after this one-sided victory, it has spiked to 75.

Meanwhile, the Indian team now find themselves at 5th, below Sri Lanka (16 pts) and Pakistan (12 pts), who are placed 3rd and 4th respectively.

England, Bangladesh and West Indies are placed 6th, 7th and 8th. Inaugural champions New Zealand sit at the bottom as they are yet to play a Test series in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. The top two teams in the table will qualify for the final in 2027.

