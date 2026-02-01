ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Hoping To Address Struggle Against Off-Spin In Remaining Super 8 Matches

India in a dangerous situation at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Men in Blue must win their remaining matches with a big margin
India's struggle against off-spin has been evident in the World Cup
In the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, India's historic mastery of spin has been replaced by a glaring vulnerability that has defined their campaign. Despite an unbeaten group stage, technical and tactical issues has blown wide open during the Super 8s, specifically highlighted by their 76-run thrashing against South Africa.
The primary issue lies in India's left-heavy top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma. Opposition captains have exploited this by opening with off-spinners, a tactic that has left India's run rate crawling at just 6.23 per over against the finger-spinners—the third-worst in the tournament, ahead only of Nepal and Oman.
Individual struggles have been stark. Abhishek Sharma endured a nightmare start with three successive ducks, while Tilak Varma has struggled to find any rhythm, averaging just 21.40 with a strike rate of 118.
Suryakumar Yadav has been forced into a defensive shell, with his strike rate dipping significantly when spin is introduced.
India has been relentlessly targeted with off-spin throughout the group stage, facing a tournament-high 102 deliveries.
This tactical onslaught has effectively stifled their scoring and among the thirteen teams to face a significant amount of finger-spin, India’s lackluster run rate of 6.23 per over ranks as the third-worst, barely outperforming associate nations Nepal and Oman.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify For The Semi-Finals?
To remain in contention for the semifinals, they must win both remaining matches and aim for convincing victories to recover their NRR.
Winning both games would take India to four points. If South Africa also win all their remaining matches, they would top the group with six points, leaving India ahead of West Indies and Zimbabwe, who could finish with a maximum of two points.
However, if one of the other teams upsets South Africa, a three-way tie could occur, and India’s NRR would become the decisive factor. Big-margin wins are no longer optional, they are essential.