ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Hoping To Address Struggle Against Off-Spin In Remaining Super 8 Matches

Individual struggles have been stark. Abhishek Sharma endured a nightmare start with three successive ducks, while Tilak Varma has struggled to find any rhythm, averaging just 21.40 with a strike rate of 118

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Hoping To Address Struggle Against Off-Spin
South Africa's Corbin Bosch, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Washington Sundar, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India in a dangerous situation at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Men in Blue must win their remaining matches with a big margin

  • India's struggle against off-spin has been evident in the World Cup

In the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, India's historic mastery of spin has been replaced by a glaring vulnerability that has defined their campaign. Despite an unbeaten group stage, technical and tactical issues has blown wide open during the Super 8s, specifically highlighted by their 76-run thrashing against South Africa.

The primary issue lies in India's left-heavy top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma. Opposition captains have exploited this by opening with off-spinners, a tactic that has left India's run rate crawling at just 6.23 per over against the finger-spinners—the third-worst in the tournament, ahead only of Nepal and Oman.

Individual struggles have been stark. Abhishek Sharma endured a nightmare start with three successive ducks, while Tilak Varma has struggled to find any rhythm, averaging just 21.40 with a strike rate of 118.

Suryakumar Yadav has been forced into a defensive shell, with his strike rate dipping significantly when spin is introduced.

India has been relentlessly targeted with off-spin throughout the group stage, facing a tournament-high 102 deliveries.

This tactical onslaught has effectively stifled their scoring and among the thirteen teams to face a significant amount of finger-spin, India’s lackluster run rate of 6.23 per over ranks as the third-worst, barely outperforming associate nations Nepal and Oman.

Related Content
Related Content

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify For The Semi-Finals?

To remain in contention for the semifinals, they must win both remaining matches and aim for convincing victories to recover their NRR.

Winning both games would take India to four points. If South Africa also win all their remaining matches, they would top the group with six points, leaving India ahead of West Indies and Zimbabwe, who could finish with a maximum of two points.

However, if one of the other teams upsets South Africa, a three-way tie could occur, and India’s NRR would become the decisive factor. Big-margin wins are no longer optional, they are essential.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore

  2. Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Preview, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: IND Seek Recovery Amid Top-Order Fragility

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Bangladesh Set For 2-Match Test Series In Australia After 23 Years - Check Details

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Help India Qualify For Semi-Finals? Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Point To One Name

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  3. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  4. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  5. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling On Global Tariffs

  2. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  3. Modi To Upgrade India-Israel Ties To Special Strategic Partnership During Israel Visit

  4. After El Mencho: Why Pablo Escobar’s Shadow Still Looms Over The Global Drug Trade

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'