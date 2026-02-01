ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Hoping To Address Struggle Against Off-Spin In Remaining Super 8 Matches

South Africa's Corbin Bosch, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Washington Sundar, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

South Africa's Corbin Bosch, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Washington Sundar, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)