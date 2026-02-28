Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of ZIM Vs SA

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the head-to-head record and match prediction of the upcoming super 8 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 1, 2026

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s
South Africa celebrating their 76-run victory against India in a Super 8 match at ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: AP
  • Zimbabwe face South Africa in their Super 8s concluder in Delhi

  • The Proteas are yet to lose a match in this T20 World Cup edition

  • Sikander Raza's Zimbabwe already eliminated

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is set to host a high-stakes African derby this Sunday, March 1, as South Africa and Zimbabwe face off in their final Super 8s fixture.

South Africa enters the match as the undisputed team to beat, having already dismantled the reigning champions, India, by 76 runs. Their dominance continued on February 26 with a clinical nine-wicket thrashing of the West Indies.

In that encounter, a disciplined bowling attack led by Lungi Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada, and Corbin Bosch reduced the Windies to 83/7. Although an 87-run partnership between Jason Holder (49) and Romario Shepherd (52) pushed the total to 176, the Proteas chased it down with ease.

Skipper Aiden Markram anchored the pursuit with a masterful 82* off 46 balls, supported by aggressive 40s from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton.

In contrast, Zimbabwe’s campaign ended prematurely following back-to-back losses to the West Indies and a heavy 72-run defeat against India. z

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Head-To-Head Stats

Matches Played: 8

South Africa wins: 7

Zimbabwe wins: 0

No Result/Abandoned: 1

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Match Prediction

South Africa enters the Super 8s finale as overwhelming favorites, with Google's win predictor giving them an 92% chance of victory compared to 8% for Zimbabwe.

