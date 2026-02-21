India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast; Full Game Expected

Heavyweights India and South Africa lock horns in the 3rd match of the Super 8s at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check the hourly weather right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast
India's Tilak Varma, right, and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tournament favorites India and South Africa clash in the Super 8s of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Ahmedabad's weather expected to remain clear throughout

  • Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament

Perhaps team India's first real test in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 takes place tomorrow (22 Feb) against an in form and resurgent South African team at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both the teams enter the Super 8s with an unbeaten record, staging 4 wins out 4 in the Group stages. India topped Group A, after beating the USA (29 runs), Namibia (93 runs), Pakistan (61 runs) and Netherlands (17 runs).

South Africa, in Group D, proved far too better for sides like Canada (57 runs), Afghanistan (Super Over win by 4 runs), New Zealand (7 wickets) and UAE (6 wickets).

While the South African team looked clinical across departments, India have had a bit of a wobble in their batting line-up. But despite that, individual brilliances on the given days have helped the Indians get over the line, that too, in one sided manners.

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Ahmedabad

info_icon

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (34°C): Sunny and hot; 0% rain probability.

Related Content
Related Content

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (28°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% rain probability.

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (25°C): Perfectly clear under lights; 0% rain probability.

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?

As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.

But as per the weather prediction, a full game 40-over game is on the cards.

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Highlights: Match Abandoned In Colombo

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma Or Tilak Varma?

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Snub: Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation? Assistant Coach Speaks Out

  5. 'It Would Be A Shame' - Harry Brook Reacts To Possible Sidestepping Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  4. Nagaland Ad Hoc Teachers May Pause Protest Till June 30

  5. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart