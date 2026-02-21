India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast; Full Game Expected

Tournament favorites India and South Africa clash in the Super 8s of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Ahmedabad's weather expected to remain clear throughout
Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament
Perhaps team India's first real test in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 takes place tomorrow (22 Feb) against an in form and resurgent South African team at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Both the teams enter the Super 8s with an unbeaten record, staging 4 wins out 4 in the Group stages. India topped Group A, after beating the USA (29 runs), Namibia (93 runs), Pakistan (61 runs) and Netherlands (17 runs).
South Africa, in Group D, proved far too better for sides like Canada (57 runs), Afghanistan (Super Over win by 4 runs), New Zealand (7 wickets) and UAE (6 wickets).
While the South African team looked clinical across departments, India have had a bit of a wobble in their batting line-up. But despite that, individual brilliances on the given days have helped the Indians get over the line, that too, in one sided manners.
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Ahmedabad
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (34°C): Sunny and hot; 0% rain probability.
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (28°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% rain probability.
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (25°C): Perfectly clear under lights; 0% rain probability.
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?
As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.
But as per the weather prediction, a full game 40-over game is on the cards.
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen