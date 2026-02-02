NLS 2026: Indian Racer Akshay Gupta Graduates To Porsche GT4 for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie Challenge

The Indian racecar driver steps into Team Sorg Rennsport, targets championship title at “The Green Hell” Nurburgring Nordschleife

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ADAC Nurburgring Langstrecken-Series Driver Akshay Gupta driving the 491 Hyundai i30N
ADAC Nurburgring Langstrecken-Series | Photo: Luna Maas and Micheal Furmann for Akshay Gupta Media Team
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Akshay Gupta joins Sorg Rennsport

  • He will race the #949 Porsche Cayman GT4 CS in the Cup3 class

  • Gupta will share driving duties with 19‑year‑old German driver Darian Donkel

Indian racecar driver, Akshay Gupta, will take the next step in his endurance racing career by joining Sorg Rennsport to compete with the Porsche Cayman GT4 in the Nurburgring Langstrecken‑Serie (NLS) and the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The 33‑year‑old driver from Ahmedabad, India will race the #949 Porsche Cayman GT4 CS in the Cup3 class, which forms part of the Porsche Endurance Trophy Nurburgring (PETN) — one of the most competitive categories in the championship.

Gupta will share driving duties with 19‑year‑old German driver Darian Donkel (his former teammate from Mertens Motorsport in 2025) along with fellow German racer Aaron Wenisch.

After three seasons competing in the VT2 production classes with Hyundai and BMW machinery, Gupta now steps into the highly competitive Cup3 class. During this period he achieved six podium finishes and two race victories.

“The last three years in the production classes were a huge learning experience. I wanted to achieve a few milestones before I took a step up in the GT racing ladder” said Gupta. “GT4 cars are the immediate next step and I am happy to have signed with a strong & experienced team. My teammates are also experienced and fast, I shared the car with Darian at Mertens & the pit box with Aaron in 2023, so I am familiar with them. I have my sights set on winning the Pro-AM championship this year in the PETN”

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The Cup3 category forms part of the Porsche Endurance Trophy Nürburgring. The class is widely known for attracting the largest fields in the NLS championship and delivering extremely competitive multi‑class endurance racing. The cars are supplied by Porsche and are identical with limited setup adjustment options.

In the opening race on March 14th 2026, the Cup3 class has 21-entries. The one-make nature of the class ensures that talent is a bigger deciding factor in race outcomes.

Akshay Gupta’s new team Sorg Rennsport is one of the most established Porsche endurance teams at the Nürburgring and fields 10 entries in the Nürburgring Langstrecken‑Serie. The team has had over 50 class victories in the NLS & RCN.

The upcoming season will also feature Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen competing in the GT3 class with Winward Racing in NLS Round 2 and the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Akshay Gupta will once again represent India on the grid and remains the only Indian driver competing in the full Nürburgring Langstrecken‑Serie championship for a third consecutive season.

The NLS championship features 10 races, out of which nine are 4-hour & one 6-hour race apart from the feature race, the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. Here’s the full race calendar:

  • 12th to 14th March, 2026: NLS1

  • 19th to 21st March, 2026: NLS2

  • 9th to 11th April, 2026: NLS3

  • 16th to 19th April, 2026: ADAC 24h Qualifiers (NLS4/5)

  • 13th to 17th May, 2026: ADAC Ravenol 24 Hours of Nurburgring

  • 18th to 20th June, 2026: NLS 6

  • 30th July to 1st August, 2026: NLS7

  • 10th to 13th September, 2026: NLS 8 & NLS 9

  • 8th to 10th October, 2026: NLS10

The races are telecasted live on YouTube Channels:

  • VLNOFFICIAL

  • Nürburgring-o5h

  • AutoAddictionMedia

Q

What is NLS?

A

The Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) is an organisation of motorsport clubs of which each hosts one event of the ten-race series held on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Q

Who are the participants of NLS?

A

Participants of NLS races range from amateurs in small road legal cars with rollcages and harnesses to professional factory teams racing Group GT3 cars.

Q

Who is Akshay Gupta?

A

Akshay Gupta is an Indian racing driver and tech entrepreneur who has overcome physical challenges to achieve success in both fields. Born with clubfoot, he began his racing career in 2010. Gupta also founded Scouto, a connected car technology startup.

Q

Where does Akshay Gupta compete?

A

He currently competes in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, inspiring a new generation of Indian drivers with his determination and passion for racing.

Q

What is Nurburgring Nordschleife?

A

Constructed in 1927, the Nurburgring Nordschleife remains a hallowed ground for motorsport. Its 73 corners, 300+ meters of elevation change, and unpredictable weather conditions. The circuit is a benchmark for engineering and driver skill in endurance racing.

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