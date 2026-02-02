NLS 2026: Indian Racer Akshay Gupta Graduates To Porsche GT4 for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie Challenge

“The last three years in the production classes were a huge learning experience. I wanted to achieve a few milestones before I took a step up in the GT racing ladder” said Gupta. “GT4 cars are the immediate next step and I am happy to have signed with a strong & experienced team. My teammates are also experienced and fast, I shared the car with Darian at Mertens & the pit box with Aaron in 2023, so I am familiar with them. I have my sights set on winning the Pro-AM championship this year in the PETN”