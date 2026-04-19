Juha Miettinen: Veteran Driver Dies In Nurburgring Multi-Car Crash; Max Verstappen Pays Tribute

Finnish amateur racer Juha Miettinen tragically passed away following a massive seven-car collision during the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers on Saturday, April 18. he 66-year-old veteran, driving a BMW 325i, died at the circuit's medical centre

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Driver Juha Miettinen Dies In Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026 Crash
Juha Miettinen tragically passed away following collision while driving a BMW 325i at the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers. Photo: BMWMotorsport/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Seven cars crash during ADAC 24h Nurburgring qualifiers in Germany

  • Finnish amateur racer Juha Miettinen died in the race

  • Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was part of the event

A driver has died following a crash in an endurance sportscar race on Saturday at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, where four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was also preparing to race.

Organizers of the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers said that Juha Miettinen died after a crash involving seven cars. He was 66. “Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations,” they said in a statement.

“Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen, after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.”

Organizers said the other six drivers were taken to the medical center and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations and that none were in a life-threatening condition.

Verstappen, who is using this weekend’s races as part of his preparations for his first 24-hour sportscar race at the historic circuit on May 16-17, posted a message of condolence on social media.

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“Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be,” Verstappen wrote on Instagram. “Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”

A minute’s silence will be held in memory of Miettinen during the grid formation for Sunday’s race.

Running nearly 13 miles (20.8 kilometers) through wooded German hills, with more than 150 corners and barriers often close to the track, the Nordschleife layout at the Nürburgring is known for high-risk thrills. F1 hasn’t used it since 1976, when then-reigning champion Niki Lauda suffered severe burns in a crash.

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