Spain 3-1 Peru, International Friendly 2026: La Roja Kick-Start World Cup Prep With Another Victory

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri scored early goals and Spain overcame key absences to wrap up its World Cup preparations with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Peru on Monday in the Mexican city of Puebla. Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Víctor Muñoz missed the game because of injuries and remained at the team’s training base in Tennessee. Oyarzabal opened the scoring after just two minutes, and Pedri doubled the lead in the 32nd. Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese scored an own goal in the 53rd to give Spain a 3-0 lead. Jairo Vélez scored in the 66th for Peru, which missed out on qualifying for the World Cup.

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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-
Spain's starting players pose for a team photo prior to an international soccer match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Mikel Oyarzabal
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, center, and teammates celebrate their side's opening goal an international soccer match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Mikel Oyarzabal
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates his side's opening goal an international soccer match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Spains Pedri
Spain's Pedri, rear left, is congratulated after scoring his side's second goal during an international soccer match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Jhonny Vidales
Peru's Jhonny Vidales, front, and Spain's Marc Cucurella fight for the ball during an international soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Yeremy Pino
Spain's Yeremy Pino celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an international soccer match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Perus Jairo Velez
Peru's Jairo Velez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an international soccer match against Spain in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Marc Cucurella
Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, and Peru's Jairo Velez, right, fight for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Eric Garcia
Spain's Eric Garcia, left, and Peru's Adrian Ugarriza compete for the ball during an international soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly soccer-Ferran Torres
Spain's Ferran Torres reacts after a missed shot on goal during an international soccer match against Peru in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Spain vs Peru International Friendly Soccer-Spains Gavi
Spain's Gavi, right, and Peru's Jesus Pretell compete for the ball during an international soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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