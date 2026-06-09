Spain 3-1 Peru, International Friendly 2026: La Roja Kick-Start World Cup Prep With Another Victory
Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri scored early goals and Spain overcame key absences to wrap up its World Cup preparations with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Peru on Monday in the Mexican city of Puebla. Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Víctor Muñoz missed the game because of injuries and remained at the team’s training base in Tennessee. Oyarzabal opened the scoring after just two minutes, and Pedri doubled the lead in the 32nd. Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese scored an own goal in the 53rd to give Spain a 3-0 lead. Jairo Vélez scored in the 66th for Peru, which missed out on qualifying for the World Cup.
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