Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

For the sixth time, Isha Ambani stepped onto the Met Gala carpet with a clear agenda to put Indian design on the global map and do it in diligent detail. For the past three years, she has exclusively worn Indian designers—Rahul Mishra in 2024 and Anamika Khanna the year before. Her 2026 appearance followed a now-established pattern of choosing homegrown talent, this time arriving in a Gaurav Gupta creation that treated fabric as fine art. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ambani’s look aligned seamlessly with the “Fashion is Art” brief, translating it into something historic and unapologetically grand.