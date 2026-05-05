Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

Continuing her run of championing Indian designers, Isha Ambani arrived in a hand-painted gold saree shaped by 25 artisans and layered with over 1,800 carats of gemstones.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
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Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Isha Ambani continued her Met Gala streak in Indian couture, wearing a Gaurav Gupta X Swadesh gold saree crafted by 25 artisans over 1,200 hours.

  • Her look was anchored by over 1,800 carats of diamonds, emeralds and polki, blending heirloom jewellery with contemporary design.

  • Thoughtful details, from a sculptural gajra to a mango-shaped art piece, reinforced the “Fashion is Art” theme with distinctly Indian references.

For the sixth time, Isha Ambani stepped onto the Met Gala carpet with a clear agenda to put Indian design on the global map and do it in diligent detail. For the past three years, she has exclusively worn Indian designers—Rahul Mishra in 2024 and Anamika Khanna the year before. Her 2026 appearance followed a now-established pattern of choosing homegrown talent, this time arriving in a Gaurav Gupta creation that treated fabric as fine art. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ambani’s look aligned seamlessly with the “Fashion is Art” brief, translating it into something historic and unapologetically grand.

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What Went Into The Gaurav Gupta X Swadesh Saree

The custom saree was produced in collaboration with Swadesh, Reliance Retail’s platform for artisan-led work. Woven with strands of pure gold, it featured hand-painted Pichwai-inspired imagery, fresco-like detailing and layered embroidery. A sculptural cape added architectural structure, a familiar element in Gupta’s design language. The piece required over 1,200 hours of labour and involved 25 artisans, underscoring the scale of its production. As described by her team, the garment approached clothing as a medium for art, drawing from India’s textile and visual traditions while situating them within a couture framework.

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Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026
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The Jewellery And Styling Choices

Ambani wore more than 1,000 gemstones, collectively exceeding 1,800 carats. The selection included heirloom old mine diamonds from Nita Ambani’s collection, paired with emeralds and polki, along with contemporary cut stones. Her blouse was densely set, functioning almost as a jewellery surface rather than a separate garment. According to Adajania, the aim was to merge legacy pieces with modern settings in a way that felt continuous.

Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Detailing In Accessories, Artistic References And Overall Presentation

The look incorporated additional elements that extended its artistic direction. In her hair, Ambani wore a sculptural interpretation of a traditional gajra, created using paper, copper and brass by Brooklyn-based artist Sourabh Gupta. She carried a mango sculpture by contemporary artist Subodh Gupta, placed inside a crochet bag—an object that referenced everyday Indian imagery while aligning with the theme. Her beauty styling remained controlled, featuring luminous skin, neutral gloss, gold-toned nails and a half-up hairstyle.

This marks her second consecutive appearance at the event. In 2025, she wore a diamond necklace featuring 89 stones totalling 481.42 carats, a piece that reportedly took 15,000 hours to complete, paired with an embroidered corset, cape and tailored trousers. Compared to that outing, her 2026 look distributed emphasis more evenly across textile, ornament and object, presenting a more integrated interpretation of the brief.

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