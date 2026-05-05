Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet|The Most Bizarre ‘Fashion Is Art’ Looks

From sculptural gowns to surreal references, these were the most unusual takes on the “Fashion is Art” theme

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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Met Gala 2026 Weirdest Looks: Cardi B, Rihanna, Madonna and More Photo: X
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Met Gala 2026 red carpet leaned hard into the “Fashion is Art” theme, with celebrities turning up in looks that blurred the line between outfit and installation.

  • Some stars embraced bold, sculptural ideas that sparked conversation, while others left people unsure whether the risk actually paid off.

  • It was a night where playing it safe felt irrelevant, and the most talked-about looks were the ones that took the biggest swings.

The Met Gala has always been a space where fashion leans into spectacle, but 2026 took that idea and pushed it further. With the theme Costume Art and the dress code “Fashion is Art”, the red carpet saw celebrities treating themselves like moving installations. Some looks were striking, some confusing and some sat somewhere in between. Here’s a look at the outfits that stood out for being the most unusual this year.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B
Cardi B Photo: X
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Cardi B showed up in a custom Marc Jacobs look that was hard to ignore. The black lace dress came with exaggerated sculptural shapes on the shoulders and lower half, almost resembling an abstract human form. It wasn’t subtle, but that’s never really been her approach to the Met. Whether it worked or not is up for debate, but it definitely held attention.

2. Rihanna

Rihanna
Rihanna Photo: X
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Rihanna, as expected, arrived last and made sure the carpet waited for her. She wore a metallic gold look from Maison Margiela that leaned heavily into sculptural silhouettes. Inspired by gothic architecture, the outfit felt almost like wearable structure rather than clothing. It was dramatic, slightly overwhelming and very much in line with her usual approach to the Met.

3. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor
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Teyana Taylor went all in on texture with a silver fringe look from Tom Ford. The outfit moved with her, creating a constantly shifting silhouette that felt more performance than red carpet. It wasn’t the easiest look to take in at once, but that unpredictability is exactly what made it stand out.

4. Madonna

Madonna
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Madonna turned up in full theatrical mode, wearing a custom Saint Laurent look inspired by a surreal 1945 painting by Leonora Carrington. Complete with a dramatic headpiece featuring a ship and a group of veiled “helpers” around her, the entire moment felt closer to performance art than fashion. It was detailed, unusual and very deliberately over the top.

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5. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum
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Heidi Klum took the theme quite literally, turning herself into what looked like a living sculpture. Inspired by classical art, her look had a statuesque quality that might have worked better inside a gallery than on a red carpet. Still, it stayed true to the brief, even if it felt slightly removed from the usual Met glamour.

6. Anok Yai

Anok Yai
Anok Yai Photo: X
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Anok Yai leaned into the idea of becoming art by presenting herself as a “Black Madonna” in Balenciaga. Covered in gold shimmer with sculptural detailing and tear-like accents, the look carried a clear message while also feeling visually striking. It was one of the more intentional interpretations of the theme.

7. Ciara

Ciara
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Ciara’s golden look stood out for its boldness, even if it leaned more towards glamour than concept. The outfit shimmered under the lights and made a strong visual impact, though compared to others, it felt more rooted in traditional red carpet dressing with a slight artistic push.

8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner
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Kylie Jenner went for shock value with a Schiaparelli gown featuring a nude illusion corset with exaggerated detailing. Paired with bleached brows, the look was clearly designed to get people talking. It did exactly that, even if reactions were split.

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If anything, this year proved that when fashion tries to be art, it doesn’t always play it safe, and that’s exactly what keeps the Met Gala interesting.

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