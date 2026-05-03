Met Gala 2026|11 Most Outrageous Red Carpet Looks

As the Met Gala 2026 approaches, here's a look back at the outfits that turned heads for all the wrong reasons.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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Most Bizarre and Outrageous Red Carpet Looks Ever Photo: Instagram
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Met Gala 2026 builds anticipation around fashion’s most unpredictable red carpet.

  • Over the years, the event has delivered both iconic looks and truly baffling moments.

  • A quick look at outfits that pushed boundaries and kept people talking.

Met Gala 2026 is almost here, and the excitement is building around this year's theme, “Fashion is Art”. While the night is known for bold couture and high fashion, it has also given us some truly baffling moments over the years. Not every look lands the way it should. Some end up confusing, chaotic, or just plain bizarre. Here's a quick look at the outfits that stood out for all the unexpected reasons.

1. Doja Cat (2023)

Doja Cat's 2023 Met Gala Look
Doja Cat's 2023 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Doja Cat didn't just follow the theme; she became it. Dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, she wore full prosthetic makeup, including whiskers and a sculpted snout. The Oscar de la Renta gown added glamour, but her commitment to saying only “meow" in interviews made the whole thing unforgettable.

2. Katy Perry (2019)

Katy Perry's 2019 Met Gala Look
Katy Perry's 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Katy Perry quite literally lit up the carpet. She arrived dressed as a chandelier, complete with working lights and crystals. As if that wasn't enough, she later changed into a burger outfit. It was playful, over-the-top and impossible to ignore.

3. Lil Nas X (2023)

Lil Nas X's 2023 Met Gala Look
Lil Nas X's 2023 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Lil Nas X pushed things to the extreme with a nearly bare look covered entirely in crystals. His body became the outfit. It was striking and bold, though for many, it felt more like spectacle than fashion.

4. Jared Leto (2019)

Jared Leto's 2019 Met Gala Look
Jared Leto's 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Jared Leto's look still lives rent-free in people's minds. Wearing a red Gucci gown, he carried a hyper-realistic replica of his own head. It was unsettling, theatrical and one of the strangest accessories ever seen at the Met.

5. Cara Delevingne (2022)

Cara Delevingne's 2022 Met Gala Look
Cara Delevingne's 2022 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Cara arrived in a sharp red suit but quickly changed the tone. She removed her jacket to reveal her torso painted in gold, paired with pasties and delicate jewellery. The contrast between tailored and bare made it one of the night's most talked-about moments.

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6. Billy Porter (2019)

Billy Porter's 2019 Met Gala look
Billy Porter's 2019 Met Gala look Photo: Instagram
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Billy Porter doesn't do subtle. He arrived, carried by attendants, dressed in a gold catsuit with massive wings stretching out behind him. It was dramatic and carefully staged, more performance than outfit.

7. Cardi B (2019)

Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala Look
Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Cardi B went all in on drama with a huge red gown that spread across the carpet. The dress was bold but so oversized that it almost swallowed her. It became one of the most meme-worthy looks of the night.

8. Priyanka Chopra (2019)

Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala Look
Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Priyanka Chopra's Dior look instantly divided opinion. With a towering hairstyle, crown, and exaggerated makeup, the outfit leaned heavily into fantasy. Some admired the risk, others found it overwhelming.

9. Kim Kardashian (2021)

Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Kim Kardashian took minimalism to an extreme. Covered head to toe in black Balenciaga, including her face, she walked the carpet as a silhouette. It was mysterious, but also left many wondering what the point was.

10. Ezra Miller (2019)

Ezra Miller's 2019 Met Gala Look
Ezra Miller's 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Ezra Miller played with illusion in one of the most unsettling ways. Wearing a mask that revealed multiple painted eyes underneath, the look created a dizzying effect. It was clever, but also deeply strange to look at.

11. Katy Perry (2018)

Katy Perry's 2018 Met Gala Look
Katy Perry's 2018 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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Before the chandelier, Katy Perry arrived as an angel. With giant wings and a heavily embellished Versace outfit, the look was dramatic and theatrical. It leaned so far into costume that it blurred the line between fashion and fantasy.

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The Met Gala has always been about taking risks. Sometimes those risks lead to iconic fashion moments. At other times, they leave people confused, amused, or both. Either way, these looks are a reminder that at the Met, playing it safe is never really the point.

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