Three Years Of Manipur Conflict : Pain Persists Beyond Divides

Three years since the conflict in Manipur began, members of both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities gathered in Delhi to mark the day. At Jantar Mantar, the commemorations unfolded separately, mirroring the deep divisions that persist on the ground. Yet, across these parallel gatherings ran a common thread: a demand to be heard by the central government, and a call for an end to the violence that continues to shape life in the state. For many, the passage of time has not brought closure, but a quiet, “emotionally numbing” endurance—where grief lingers, and resolution remains out of reach.

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Ethnic separation
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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Manipur conflict unresolved 2026
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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Kuki-Zo Protest Delhi
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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Justice for Manipur
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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Jantar Mantar Manipur Protest
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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Manipur Protest Delhi 2026
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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3 Years of Manipur Violence
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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Manipur Conflict 3rd Anniversary
People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
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