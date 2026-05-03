Three Years Of Manipur Conflict : Pain Persists Beyond Divides
Three years since the conflict in Manipur began, members of both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities gathered in Delhi to mark the day. At Jantar Mantar, the commemorations unfolded separately, mirroring the deep divisions that persist on the ground. Yet, across these parallel gatherings ran a common thread: a demand to be heard by the central government, and a call for an end to the violence that continues to shape life in the state. For many, the passage of time has not brought closure, but a quiet, “emotionally numbing” endurance—where grief lingers, and resolution remains out of reach.
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