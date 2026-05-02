Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Deny Any Violation Of Rules At Strong Room Premises

Authorities in Kozhikode clarified that no election norms were breached at the strong room premises, dismissing concerns raised over alleged irregularities

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Assembly elections voting-Kerala state election
People queue up to vote outside a polling booth during the Kerala state election in Kochi. | Photo: AP/ R S Iyer
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Election officials in Kozhikode said no rules were violated at the strong room where voting machines and election materials are stored.

  • The clarification came after allegations and concerns were raised regarding activities near the premises.

  • Authorities maintained that all security protocols and Election Commission guidelines were strictly followed.

Amid concerns over alleged irregularities at the strong room premises in Kozhikode during the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, election authorities have stated that no violation of rules took place. Officials clarified that all procedures were carried out in accordance with Election Commission guidelines and security protocols remained intact throughout.

The response came after questions were raised over certain activities near the strong room, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election materials are kept under tight security after polling. Such premises are considered highly sensitive and are monitored closely until counting day.

District officials said there was no unauthorised access to the premises and no breach of protocol was reported. They added that security personnel, surveillance systems, and representatives of political parties were present as per established norms.

The clarification is expected to calm tensions in the politically significant district, where election processes are being watched carefully by parties and voters alike. Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process.

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