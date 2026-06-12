Somewhere India Lost The Plot With The African Union: Ambassador Gurjit Singh

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Outlook News Desk
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Former envoy calls for renewed and strategic engagement with Africa and the African Union to strengthen ties.

Gurjit Singh
Gurjit Singh
Summary of this article

  • Former Ambassador Gurjit Singh stated that India has “lost the plot” somewhere in its engagement with the African Union.

  • He emphasised the urgent need for India to refresh and strengthen its diplomatic, economic, and developmental partnership with African nations.

  • Singh highlighted Africa’s rising global influence and urged India to adopt a more proactive and consistent approach to tap into opportunities in trade, technology, and multilateral forums.

India has “lost the plot” somewhere in its relationship with the African Union, according to Gurjit Singh, former Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union.

In a frank assessment, Ambassador Singh said India must seriously recalibrate its approach towards the continent and the African Union to match the evolving global and regional realities.

“Somewhere we lost the plot with the African Union. We need to get back on track,” he remarked.

Singh pointed out that while India continues to enjoy considerable goodwill across Africa, there is a visible gap in sustained high-level engagement and strategic follow-through. He called for stronger economic cooperation, capacity-building initiatives, and more effective utilisation of platforms like the India-Africa Forum Summit.

The former diplomat stressed that Africa, with its young population, vast natural resources, and growing markets, offers enormous opportunities for India. He advocated for a more focused and long-term strategy to deepen ties in sectors such as trade, infrastructure, technology, and climate action.

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Ambassador Singh’s remarks are likely to trigger fresh discussions on how India can better position itself as a preferred partner for African countries in the coming years.

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