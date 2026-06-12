Knicks 107-106 Spurs, 2026 NBA Finals: Heartbreak for Visitors After Late Collapse
The New York Knicks moved within one win of their first NBA championship in more than five decades after edging the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in a thrilling Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. In a contest that remained tight throughout, the Knicks delivered in the clutch to protect home court and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. San Antonio fought back repeatedly and had opportunities late, but New York held its nerve in the closing moments to secure a crucial one-point victory. The result puts immense pressure on the Spurs heading into Game 5 in San Antonio, where they must win to keep their title hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Knicks are now just one victory away from completing a historic championship run.
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