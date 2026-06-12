Knicks 107-106 Spurs, 2026 NBA Finals: Heartbreak for Visitors After Late Collapse

The New York Knicks moved within one win of their first NBA championship in more than five decades after edging the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in a thrilling Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. In a contest that remained tight throughout, the Knicks delivered in the clutch to protect home court and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. San Antonio fought back repeatedly and had opportunities late, but New York held its nerve in the closing moments to secure a crucial one-point victory. The result puts immense pressure on the Spurs heading into Game 5 in San Antonio, where they must win to keep their title hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Knicks are now just one victory away from completing a historic championship run.

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NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
Players and fans celebrate after the New York Knicks' victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) celebrates towards fans after Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with guard Mikal Bridges (25) and enter Mitchell Robinson (23) after Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Josh Hart (3) celebrate after Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: Al Bello/Pool Photo via AP
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Final: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, drives as New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby, left, defends during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Final: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
Taylor Swift gestures as Este Haim, right, looks on during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) drives as San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper defend during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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