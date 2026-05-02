Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

This week at work, there are a lot of powerful forces working together to fight against you. It is also important that you refrain from taking any actions that can result in a confrontation with them. Because of this, you can experience an excessive amount of tension, which will have a detrimental impact on your family life. It is possible that you may need to reevaluate your plans and procedures, along with making any necessary revisions, this week. During this period, you will be pleased with the outcomes of your effort and the earnings you have made, but your want for more will not be satisfied, and you will continue to seek more. A new book that you already own could be purchased by you this week, which would be a waste of money because you already have it. In light of this, before you go out and buy any educational material, you should first carefully assess all you already possess.