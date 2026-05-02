Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (May 3, 2026 - May 9, 2026): This weekly horoscope brings important insights related to career growth, financial opportunities, relationships, health, and education. Planetary movements may create emotional ups and downs for some, while others can experience success in professional and personal matters. The week encourages balance, patience, and careful decision-making. Students may achieve positive results through consistent effort, and working professionals could see progress through dedication and smart planning. Family interactions and health awareness will also remain significant throughout the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
You are going to have a sense of well-being this week as a result of Rahu's position in the eleventh house. Keeping a healthy balance between your family and your work, while also keeping your health, will be something that you are able to accomplish. This week, there is a possibility that businesspeople who have previously made deals in order to create profits could receive a substantial good sign. There is a possibility that these transactions will be effective, which will open up prospects for you to acquire finances or profit in the near future. There is a possibility that your relationship with your spouse will get strained as a result of your hectic schedule at work.
In addition, you can fail to keep a promise you made to your family, which would result in their dissatisfaction. As a result of Saturn's position in the twelfth house, you will have a lack of patience this week, which will cause you to voice your ideas at work and frequently interrupt other people. Because of this, a great number of individuals can unknowingly turn against you. Moreover, it is possible that your bosses are slightly dissatisfied with your approach. Students who are born under your zodiac sign will not have any reservations about putting in a lot of effort this week, which will ultimately help them accomplish positive outcomes. Make the most of this opportunity and devote your full attention to your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
You will need to make improvements to your diet and eat healthier this week because Ketu is located in the fourth house. Not only will this help you live a life that is more rewarding and satisfying, but it will also strengthen your mental fortitude. Therefore, stay away from foods that are spicy and get plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Do not give your money to anyone without first giving it some thought. Without doing so, you can find yourself in a difficult situation in the future. Therefore, if you want to manage your finances prudently, you should seek the guidance of elders and seniors in your household.
It is possible that a member of your family will bring you a substantial amount of stress this week because Rahu is located in the tenth house. A better course of action for you would be to establish limits and take control of the issue rather than engaging in a dispute with them. The fact that you will be participating in a large number of charitable activities this week, which will add to your career progress, is likely to result in an improvement in your social status. It is expected that pupils will have a particularly fortunate week. This is because you will be able to reap the rewards of your labour at this time, and with the blessings of a multitude of planets, you will be successful in every examination.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, with Rahu in the ninth house, you are strongly encouraged to use your spare time engaging in activities that you enjoy the most, such as following your hobbies or engaging in activities that you find most enjoyable, rather than staying at home and being bored. To a considerable extent, this will assist you in maintaining a stress-free state. Even though you are aware of the significance of money, there is no question that you have been spending it irresponsibly. But you may have to deal with the repercussions of the mistakes you made in the past this week. There will be numerous instances in which a member of your immediate family will request financial assistance, but you will be unable to provide it because Jupiter is located in the first house.
The strain that this could cause in your relationship is a possibility. Spending time with members of your family this week by going out to eat or seeing a movie can help you feel at ease and maintain a positive disposition. At the same time, this week will be very favourable for giving gifts to the people you care about. Throughout the course of this week, your adversaries will be engaging in activities, and they will periodically plot against you in order to take advantage of your vulnerabilities. Your professional advancement will be hampered as a result of this. Moreover, you can find yourself in a very precarious situation. This week, a significant number of students may struggle to comprehend some topics that they are studying; yet, they will successfully overcome these obstacles and achieve their goals. As a result, they will need to maintain their concentration on their objectives and work toward maintaining consistency.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Regular meditation and yoga will be excellent for both your physical and mental well-being this week as a result of Rahu's location in the ninth house that he is currently in. For this reason, you should go outside and engage in some physical activity, such as breathing in the fresh air. The placement of Saturn in the ninth house indicates that there is a possibility that those who are currently employed could see a gain in their income this week. Therefore, it is recommended that they put their money into tiny investments because doing so will provide them with the opportunity to make a profit and assist them in securing their future. You frequently inflate the expectations of other people, which might result in unintended conflict.
This week, however, you are not permitted to engage in such behaviour. In that case, you run the risk of losing your credibility. For this reason, you should only commit to undertaking projects that you can finish. If something goes wrong, those who are involved in a partnership business should either be transparent about the situation or establish an exit strategy. If you are also making efforts to extend your firm, this week will prove to be more lucrative for any partnerships you participate in. During this week, students who are residing in boarding schools or hostels will be required to work more diligently and with increased caution. Only and only in this manner will they be able to achieve favourable outcomes. It is possible for students who are contemplating studying abroad to hear encouraging news regarding their admittance to a foreign college or school from a close relative after the middle of the week.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
When Saturn is in the eighth house, you may have feelings of depression and restlessness as a result of unpleasant activities that occur in your personal life and in your family life. You might, on the other hand, make an effort to conceal your unease from other people, which might make you more aggressive. Due to the presence of Ketu in the first house, it is strongly recommended that you avoid engaging in any uncertain financial dealings during this week.
Due to the allure of a little wealth, you should exercise extreme caution from the very beginning and refrain from participating in any unlawful activity. Your capacity to work efficiently will be hindered during the week as a result of the many household difficulties that will continually weigh on your mind. This will have a direct impact on the way your family lives. Based on your weekly horoscope, it appears that this will be a very favourable period for students who are seeking higher education. Because of this, you will have a better understanding of every subject, which will enable you to make significant choices for your future.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
There is a need for you to change your diet and eat healthier this week because Jupiter is in the tenth house. This will not only help you live a life that is rich and satisfying, but it will also serve to strengthen your mental fortitude. Therefore, stay away from foods that are spicy and get plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. As the week progresses, you will find yourself in a variety of intriguing new financial scenarios. The placement of Rahu in the sixth house will not only result in substantial financial gains, but it will also give the impression that your financial status is substantially stronger than it was previously.
This week at work, there are a lot of powerful forces working together to fight against you. It is also important that you refrain from taking any actions that can result in a confrontation with them. Because of this, you can experience an excessive amount of tension, which will have a detrimental impact on your family life. It is possible that you may need to reevaluate your plans and procedures, along with making any necessary revisions, this week. During this period, you will be pleased with the outcomes of your effort and the earnings you have made, but your want for more will not be satisfied, and you will continue to seek more. A new book that you already own could be purchased by you this week, which would be a waste of money because you already have it. In light of this, before you go out and buy any educational material, you should first carefully assess all you already possess.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
You are going to have a difficult time keeping your emotions in check this week since Rahu is located in the fifth house, which will cause you to appear too emotional. People will likely be perplexed and irritated by your peculiar attitude. It would be in your best interest to refrain from expressing your feelings in front of other people. Because Jupiter is currently located in the ninth house, this period of time will present you with improved income chances and improved direction. In the coming week, members of your family will provide you with assistance in putting money aside or building up your savings. Do not communicate your feelings to any member of your family or any of your friends throughout this week.
If you do not take precautions, they may take advantage of your trust and cause you harm. Therefore, it will be to your advantage to keep your feelings that you are experiencing to yourself. The lack of energy that you will have this week will keep you from taking on things with the same level of excitement that you would normally have. There is a possibility that your temperament will also affect the efficiency and speed with which your coworkers perform their jobs. This will have a negative impact on them. In your academic pursuits, you will achieve results that are superior to what was anticipated, and this time period will prepare the way for advancements in your life. In addition to accomplishing their goals and objectives, students will cultivate a strong interest in their academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Rahu's position in the fourth house, you will be more sensitive to your health concerns during this week. Better eating habits than those that existed previously are likely to result from this. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle. You may have some money this week; nevertheless, it will not be sufficient to buy anything. You may intend to obtain a loan or credit from a financial institution, such as a bank or another institution. In any case, you should try to avoid doing so at this time and instead put off the purchase until a later time. There is a possibility that the level of affection, harmony, and bonding that exists within the family will significantly increase during this week.
Additionally, a message or email will bring in excellent news for the family, which will result in laughter and get-togethers with the entire family. Because Jupiter is currently located in the eighth house, this week is a good time for many people to consider the potential of advancing their careers. Although you will first have to put in some effort, the circumstances will progressively shift in your favour. Continue the hard work you've been doing from the very beginning. After viewing the devices that other students have, many students may experience a sense of lacking equipment. Because of this, it is possible that they will ask their families for a new laptop or smartphone this week. Nevertheless, they should keep in mind that your parents are already exerting a lot of effort in order to give you an excellent education and that your requests may be an additional load on them, putting a strain on their financial resources.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Given that Saturn is currently located in the fourth house, it is possible that you could face some small health problems this week; however, it is anticipated that you will not suffer from any significant ailments, so you will be pretty fortunate. But you shouldn't ignore your health and should make it a habit to routinely engage in activities like yoga, meditation, and physical activity in order to maintain your fitness and health. Your financial situation will allow you to keep up the momentum you've been building and earn good profits even with a small amount of effort this week. Because Rahu is located in the third house, the planetary positions suggest that you will see a large reduction in unforeseen expenditures, which will provide you with the opportunity to amass a substantial amount of riches.
It is possible that this week, members of your family will find your messy lifestyle to be unpleasant, which may lead to friction within the home atmosphere. For this reason, it is highly recommended that you make the necessary adjustments to this habit and pay attention to your physical hygiene. Your supervisors may be dissatisfied with the way you're behaving. As a consequence of this, it is conceivable that they will not take your work and obligations seriously, and as a result, they may assign you a task that you have been working very hard to accomplish. This week, students who are born under your zodiac sign will not have to exert a great deal of effort to be successful in their academic pursuits. This indicates that you will be able to obtain more marks than you normally would, even if you put in half as much effort.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, several aspects of your life will be badly damaged as a result of Ketu's placement in the eighth house from the previous week. When faced with challenging situations, it is essential to maintain your cool and not lose your composure. Always keep the future in mind when making decisions, especially when dealing with challenging circumstances. There is a good chance that your financial condition will improve this week. Because of the influence of the planets, you will have a lot of opportunities to do business and make money. This period of time will also result in a boost in your prestige. Unanticipated visitors are a possibility this week, which will provide a sense of calm to the environment of the family.
In addition to spending the majority of your evenings with friends, you will have the opportunity to treat yourself to delectable dinners that you prepare at home. The placement of Rahu in the second house will cause your superiors and employers at work to have a short fuse this week, and they will find fault with everything you do, even if you are doing nothing wrong. This may cause you to feel demoralised, and it is likely that you will feel humiliated in the presence of other coworkers. In the coming week, a great number of students will have a lot of spare time, which they might put to good use by expanding their knowledge. Instead of squandering your spare time by sleeping or hanging out with pals, you should study a book or sign up for a class. The time you spend on this could be put to good use.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You are going to face emotional turbulence and distress this week as a result of Rahu's placement in the first house, in addition to the increased work pressure that you are experiencing at work. Additionally, this will result in irritation. Due to the presence of Ketu in the seventh house, it is strongly recommended that you avoid engaging in any fraudulent financial dealings during this week. Due to the allure of a little wealth, you should exercise extreme caution from the very beginning and refrain from participating in any unlawful activity. Because of the several planetary transits that will occur this week, your family life will once again be filled with joy.
Nevertheless, before that, there is a probability that your household will consist of more members. The birth of a kid or the conclusion of a marriage could be the cause of this increase. Celebrate these happy occasions with your loved ones. You will feel a lack of energy this week, which will prevent you from executing any chores with excitement. This will be the case regardless of the task at hand. There is a possibility that your temperament will also affect the efficiency and speed with which your coworkers perform their jobs. This will have a negative impact on them. Many different kinds of stress can be alleviated by doing something as simple as listening to music or dancing. This week, if you are in such a circumstance, listening to nice music or dancing might help you eliminate the stress that you have been experiencing all week.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Similar to how flavouring a vegetable may transform an otherwise uninteresting dinner into something that is wonderful, a little bit of grief can also play a significant role in bringing happiness into our lives. We might not be able to fully appreciate and take pleasure in happiness if we do not experience grief. In light of this, when you find yourself feeling down, make an effort to keep your composure and prioritize your health as much as you can during this week. Unanticipated financial gains are on the horizon for you this week, as Jupiter is currently positioned in the fourth house. Your current financial status will be greatly improved as a result of this, and as a consequence, you might even choose to provide financial assistance to a member of your family.
During this week, young individuals who were born under this sign will require the support of their elders or siblings in order to complete a project for school or college. As a result, if you have the opportunity, make an effort to sit down with them and ask for their guidance. You should also let them know about your project. This week, if you are thinking about bringing on a new business partner, it is essential to make sure that you have thoroughly verified all of the details before making any promises. This is because Rahu is currently located in the twelfth house. A spirit of competition may be sparked by the good marks that a child has received this week. You will find that you can divert the time that you had previously squandered by watching television or participating in sports in the appropriate direction, which is to concentrate on your academic pursuits. When your family witnesses this rapid and good transformation in you, they will experience feelings of delight and happiness as well.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7