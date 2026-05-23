Weekly Horoscope For May 24–30, 2026: Career Breakthroughs, Financial Gains And Progress For Gemini, Virgo And Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope (May 24, 2026 - May 30, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important changes in career, finances, relationships, health and education for all zodiac signs. The week may bring new opportunities, emotional ups and downs, financial planning challenges and professional growth. Planetary movements indicate that patience, smart decision-making and maintaining balance in personal and professional life will help many people achieve positive results throughout the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
As a result of Rahu's position in the eleventh house, your health will be significantly better this week compared to the previous week, and the fact that your health has improved will make you feel significantly better. This will also suggest that it is likely that you will recover from chronic ailments during the course of this year. In addition, during this time period, your life will be brimming with vitality. It is possible that you may take shortcuts in order to gain money quickly this week, which may result in you becoming involved in illicit activities by accident. There is a possibility that this will cause harm to your reputation as well as extra financial losses. The troubles that everyone is experiencing are always the primary concern for them. In addition, it is possible that your issues will be very significant for you this week.
However, you must realise that the people around you will not comprehend the suffering that you are experiencing. You could end up hurting yourself if you have unrealistic expectations of them. As a result, you should refrain from expecting too much from other people this week. The placement of Saturn in the twelfth house indicates that your supervisors and your boss will be in a tense mood at work this week. The consequence of this is that they will criticise everything that you do. This may lower your morale, and it is also conceivable that you will feel slighted by your coworkers. "Sometimes we lose, sometimes we win" is a proverb that you are most likely familiar with. When you are confronted with academic failure, however, you tend to forget this totally and cause harm to yourself. And you may experience something comparable throughout this week as well.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Your emotional outbursts this week are a result of Ketu's placement in the fourth house. You could start to feel awkward talking to new people because of this. Putting the past in the past and striving for a new beginning are great ways to keep yourself stress-free. You might have a good financial start to the week with Jupiter in the second house, but you might end up spending more than you intended, which could lead to financial problems. Spend your money wisely from start to finish. Having a strong bond with your dad or older brother is something you can work on this week.
Now is the moment to show them the utmost respect and take their words and recommendations seriously in order to better your home situation. You should try to control your feelings this week. It's conceivable that your level of luxury may rise, giving the impression that you're not very committed to your profession. Seeing other pupils' devices could make many feel left out. This may cause them to put pressure on their families this week to buy them a new computer or smartphone. But they should keep in mind that your parents are already working very hard to pay for a great education for you, and all your requests could make it even harder for them.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
You won't have much pep in your step at the start of this week, and you can get easily agitated about little things. Your irritability could be detrimental to your health in this scenario, so it's best if you can cool down a bit. This week, with Jupiter in your first house, you might be thinking of taking out a loan or line of credit to grow your business. A loan from a bank or other lending organisation is within your reach, but you must proceed with the utmost care while dealing with money. Some of you may experience some melancholy this week if you encounter a former romantic interest, partner, or friend with another person.
As a result, you will seek solitude and shun interactions with loved ones. You should exercise caution from the beginning by not promising anything to anyone unless you are certain you can complete it. Saturn in the tenth house might make you eager to take on more work at work, which can lead you to overextend yourself and make commitments to your bosses that you end up mentally dreading. You may feel humiliated and damage to your reputation as a result of this. Students born under this zodiac sign may have longer job searches this week. You should persist and not give up. You can even ask your elders for advice if you're stuck.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
The placement of Jupiter in the twelfth house will make it easier for you to lead a healthy life this week compared to the previous week, when you had to make more effort to improve your health. This week, you will be allowed to live a healthy life. You can be asked for financial assistance by your parents or partner for a significant project. It will be necessary for you to offer them money, but doing so will most likely make your current financial condition even more difficult.
As a result of your unwarranted criticism of the efforts of others, you can find yourself in disagreement with certain members of your family this week. Instead of criticising the work of others, you should modify this habit and instead applaud the work that they have done. Because you might be able to introduce new products at this time, it will turn out to be rather advantageous. In addition, you will not be afraid to take some risks this week, which will undoubtedly be to your advantage. This week may bring some sadness to those who had high hopes of being accepted to a prestigious school or college. Mostly because it is even feasible that you might get some news from someone else, which might make you feel down.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, you will be subjected to a greater number of requests and expectations from individuals in your immediate environment. As a consequence of this, you will face increased pressure to fulfil their requirements. Nevertheless, you must be aware that you should not over-promise anyone and that you should avoid stressing yourself out needlessly in order to satisfy the needs of other people. This week, those who are employed will be in desperate need of money due to Saturn's position in the eighth house; nevertheless, if you have a history of spending excessively, you may find yourself in a position where you do not have sufficient income. Consequently, this may result in unfavourable scenarios.
It is important to get the feedback of other members of your family before making any modifications to the atmosphere of your private residence. Under any other circumstances, a choice that you were contemplating making for the sake of your family members can end up turning them against you. This week, it is possible that businesspeople born under this sign may be required to go on an unwelcome journey related to their work. Due to the fact that this trip will lead you to experience emotional stress as well as financial losses, it is recommended that you refrain from taking it for the time being. Many people born under your zodiac sign will fail to learn from their mistakes in the past and will continue to make the same mistakes this week. It is possible that this will have a negative impact on their educational experience. Consequently, keep in mind that even failures can teach you a great deal.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Jupiter's position in the tenth house implies that you will be in wonderful health this week, according to your horoscope about your health. Your ability to do exceptionally well in other aspects of your life will be enhanced as a result of this. The period of time in question will also bring about a rise in your bravery and self-assurance, which will enable you to make decisions that were previously challenging to make with ease. There is a possibility that a great number of individuals will go through important life changes this week, which may prompt them to make extravagant spending plans and even arrange parties for other people. On the other hand, you should avoid making hasty choices during this period because you can subsequently discover that you have squandered more money than was required. It is important to get the feedback of other members of your family before making any modifications to the atmosphere of your private residence.
To put it another way, a choice that you had planned to make with their best interests in mind could wind up turning them against you. You will need to put some distance between yourself and negative thoughts in order to advance in your job. It is possible that these negative thoughts will cause you to get confused and distracted from your goals, which will ultimately lead to severe difficulties in the future. As a result of Saturn's position in the seventh house, a great number of students will be subjected to more pressure from their families and relatives during this week regarding their professional endeavours, which will hinder them from concentrating on their academic pursuits. As a result, you need to be aware of the fact that if you are the sole person responsible for deciding on a career path, you should avoid making any judgments under any kind of pressure. Therefore, it is important that you comprehend this on your own and, if required, discuss it with the members of your family.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
There is a possibility that you will experience some eye-related issues this week. As a result, it is recommended to steer clear of regions that are dusty or excessively polluted and, where it is feasible, to walk barefoot on grass that is green for around thirty minutes in the morning. These actions will lead to favourable outcomes. It is best to steer clear of investing your money in any kind of committee or illegal venture because Rahu is located in the fifth house. This is true even if the investment claims to yield big rewards. At first glance, it could appear that your money is secure; yet, in the long run, it might result in severe losses.
There is a possibility that you will be utterly unsuccessful in persuading your family to agree with a decision that you have made this week. Not only will this cause people to turn against you, but it will also prevent them from providing you with any kind of support. With the planetary transits that are occurring this week, those of your zodiac sign who are interested in business will have numerous opportunities to enhance their careers that are fortunate and favourable. In this way, conditions that had been worsening will be brought back to normal. Students who were contemplating studying in another country are advised to exercise patience and keep up their diligent work throughout this week. When the week is over, there is a good chance that this will result in success. The odds are excellent.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
There is a need for you to alter your tendency of overeating because Jupiter is currently located in the tenth house. During this period of time, you will be making a concerted attempt to break this undesirable pattern of behaviour. You will be seen engaging in frequent physical activity in order to maintain your health. For the duration of this week, you will be required to conceal all of your investments and future intentions. A person who is close to you might take advantage of these plans and force you to suffer financial losses if you do not take precautions. This week, your actions may give the impression to others that you are having a lot of challenges in your personal life and that you are unhappy with your family situation.
As a result, you may feel as though you are being suffocated. It is possible that this behaviour will make it difficult for you to concentrate on your task because Rahu is located in the fourth house. You will be the focus of attention from a professional standpoint throughout this week. During this period, you will have complete success in finishing whatever work that you try without encountering any difficulties. This is because luck will be completely on your side. Consequently, you should not let this opportunity pass you by; instead, you should make the most of it to ensure that you develop professionally. For their education, students who are living away from their families will most likely spend the week performing tasks around the house, such as cleaning dishes and doing laundry, which may give them some difficulty. Because of this, it is highly recommended that you organise your week to the best of your ability.
Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
As a result of Saturn's position in the fourth house, you should not expect to experience any positive emotions throughout this week. There are a lot of significant choices in your life that cause you to feel a little bit confused. Additionally, this may cause your mental tension to worsen. Because Rahu is currently located in the third house, this week may be extremely favourable for your zodiac sign in terms of finances. This time period will be characterised by the influence of multiple planets, which will present you with numerous options to boost your income and add to the wealth you have already amassed. The upcoming week will provide you with the opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones and friends.
In addition to that, you might organise a lovely excursion or picnic with them. On the other hand, you should exercise extreme caution while driving during this time because doing so could result in some severe injuries. When it comes to your professional life, this week will prove to be quite fortunate for you, as many zodiac signs will have numerous promising opportunities to travel overseas. Taking advantage of this opportunity will enable you to acquire new knowledge and establish valuable resources for your own growth. If you are going to be taking any examinations this week, you should steer clear of any illegal actions, such as cheating and other similar practices. In that case, you run the risk of causing injury to both yourself and your future.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
You might have feelings of depression and restlessness as a result of stressful activities in your personal life and family life. On the other hand, you can try to conceal your unease from other people, which might make you an even more aggressive person. Because Ketu is located in the seventh house, and because the financial situation is still quite unstable, there is a risk that you will have a significant disagreement with your partner or spouse this week. There is a possibility that you may have a lot of helplessness in relation to money and that your partner may even give you a lecture about your extravagant spending. In terms of revitalising your connections with your relatives, this week will bring you a substantial amount of success.
During this time period, it will also be an excellent week for dealing with domestic concerns and doing long-overdue chores around the house. With Jupiter in the sixth house, your superiors and employer may punish you this week for some job that you have done in the past at your place of employment. You run the risk of making a mistake, which could result in criticism being directed at you. In such a circumstance, it is possible that the only choice you have is to finish each duty in an appropriate manner and with complete dedication. This week, students will be observed indulging themselves with a variety of parties and other events, which may cause them to become somewhat careless about their studies on account of their lack of attention to learning. This will absolutely have an effect on their next examinations.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Due to Jupiter's position in the fifth house, this week you will see many favorable changes in your health that will assist you in communicating honestly with people, both in your professional life and in your personal life. This will not only boost your bravery and self-assurance, but it will also give you the impression that you are completely capable of making choices. Your financial condition may become even more precarious if you pay a visit to any of your close relatives this week, as they may anticipate receiving some form of cash assistance from you.
This week, if you try to impose your decisions on your family, you will only be creating problems for yourself and your own interests. Therefore, it is important to be patient in every circumstance and to make an effort to find a solution. If a member of your family experiences a health issue, your mental tension will increase, and you will feel as though you are unable to give to the fullest extent possible at work. Your career could be hampered as a result of this unfavourable impact, in addition to heightening your fears. This week is a favourable opportunity for individuals who have recently finished their studies and are looking for employment. Additionally, it is possible that the wishes of those students who have the desire to study in a foreign country will be granted during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Your mental fortitude should be strengthened to live a life that is both meaningful and satisfying when Rahu is in the twelfth house. Reading good literature, doing yoga, and working out are all great ways to maintain your health. If you have put your money into gambling or the stock market, there is a considerable probability that you may suffer substantial losses during this week. There is also the possibility that you will try to make your money back by investing more of it in activities that are immoral instead of being ethical. As a result, it is recommended that you avoid engaging in risky behaviours such as gambling as much as you possibly can during this week. You constantly base the majority of your decisions on yourself and the things that you require.
It is important to remember that this week, rather than concentrating too much on yourself, you should pay more attention to the requirements of other members of your family. When establishing any preparations, you mustn't overlook their requirements. According to the career horoscope, this week will be very significant for you if you are working in a professional field and have a job that you are satisfied with. Mainly due to the fact that throughout this period, you are likely to be presented with a great deal of opportunity to grow in your area. This week, there is a high probability that there will be a significant number of behavioural shifts among pupils, which may result in disagreements with their instructors. You must steer clear of any conflicts of this nature, as failure to do so could potentially harm your reputation among the other teachers and your classmates. Additionally, this may prevent you from receiving their assistance and support in the future.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7