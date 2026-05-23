Weekly Horoscope For May 24–30, 2026: Career Breakthroughs, Financial Gains And Progress For Gemini, Virgo And Scorpio

To put it another way, a choice that you had planned to make with their best interests in mind could wind up turning them against you. You will need to put some distance between yourself and negative thoughts in order to advance in your job. It is possible that these negative thoughts will cause you to get confused and distracted from your goals, which will ultimately lead to severe difficulties in the future. As a result of Saturn's position in the seventh house, a great number of students will be subjected to more pressure from their families and relatives during this week regarding their professional endeavours, which will hinder them from concentrating on their academic pursuits. As a result, you need to be aware of the fact that if you are the sole person responsible for deciding on a career path, you should avoid making any judgments under any kind of pressure. Therefore, it is important that you comprehend this on your own and, if required, discuss it with the members of your family.