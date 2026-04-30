Leo May 2026 Horoscope: Rising Career Prospects, Wealth Opportunities, Academic Progress & Romantic Joy

Because Saturn, the ruler of the seventh house, and Rahu are both located in the seventh house, you will need to approach with a great deal of caution when it comes to business. If you are going to embark on a new endeavour, it is best to steer clear of any new experimentation. You will be able to avoid losses if you do this. The planet Mercury, which is associated with business, suggests that the second half of the month will be more favourable for commercial endeavours than the first half of the month. Those who are employed will experience a range of outcomes during this month. The status quo will be maintained if the effort that has been put in continues. Because of Venus's favourable position, prospects for promotions and other kinds of advancement will also become available. During this month, you will see a positive trend in both your professional and personal life. Despite the fact that you might face a few challenges, you will still be successful.