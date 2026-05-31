Libra June 2026 Horoscope: Career Advancement, Romantic Positivity, Stable Finances & Study Focus

It is possible that you will encounter stress on occasion, which can be detrimental to your health. You run the danger of experiencing eye pain, inflammation, and other issues relating to your eyes if Ketu is located in the twelfth house. There is a possibility that Saturn in the fifth house may need you to spend more money on the health of your children. Due to the fact that the Sun, the ruler of the eleventh house, is located in the fourth house, it is possible that your pleasures and luxuries will be diminished. Also, when the Sun is in this position, it may be necessary for you to devote extra time and energy to your family.