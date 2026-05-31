Gemini June 2026 Horoscope: Career Rewards, Learning Opportunities, Financial Planning & Emotional Balance

When Jupiter is in the first house, it has the potential to cause you to take an arrogant attitude toward your sweetheart or partner, which is something you should try to avoid. According to the monthly horoscope for June 2026, Jupiter, the planet that rules the seventh house, is currently located in your first house. This placement is more likely to bring about mediocre outcomes in your home life. In light of this, your family members may engage in additional arguments during June in the year 2026. During the period beginning on May 29, 2026, and ending on July 7, 2026, Mercury, the planet that rules the fourth house, will be in your first and second houses, bringing joy and contentment to your family and your life at home. Additionally, you will be able to convey moral principles to your family members.