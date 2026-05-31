Virgo June 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions, Career Focus, Relationship Healing & Financial Discipline

The integrity of your work may be called into doubt by your superiors. However, if Ketu is located in the twelfth house this month, it is possible that you could find yourself in a difficult situation and be forced to switch occupations. It is possible that Rahu's position in the sixth house would give you the strength to battle and confront the matter with no fear. It is possible that you will not be able to achieve great levels of achievement and earnings if you are in the business world. There may be highs and lows for you. Your company may undergo a gradual decline. Your competitors may give you tough competition this month.