Virgo Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

If you are in a love relationship, then the beginning of the month can be a little weak because Lord Saturn of the 5th house will be in a retrograde state in the 6th house, and the 5th house will be influenced by Sun. Due to this, there can be a clash of egos between the lovers. Though there will be talks of love in between. The best thing will be that Jupiter sitting in the 9th house will protect your love relationship with his full ninth sight and your relationship will continue properly. You will have to make some efforts from your side to make your relationship beautiful. You will have to avoid speaking too bitterly. Even if you speak the truth, people like to hear it sweeter than the truth. On August 25, Venus will come into your 1st house, the seeds of love will germinate in your heart and you will come closer to your lover. But from 26th August, Mars will sit in the 10th house and look at the 5th house, which can again increase tension in love relationships. For married people, due to the presence of Rahu in the 7th house throughout the month, there will be ups and downs in relationships.