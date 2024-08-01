Virgo Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

This month, Virgo might face early challenges in education and career but can improve as the month progresses. Financially, expect gains but avoid risky investments; family income and support are promising. In love, relationships may experience ups and downs, requiring extra effort and patience. Health needs attention, especially to avoid worsening conditions and injuries.
Education:
You might be having a hard time at the start of this month. During this time, you might want to plan your studies or pick a new subject to learn. You can be sure that it will help you learn more. As the month goes on, things will slowly get better. It might give you good chances to learn new things and perhaps even go on a study tour or travel abroad. If you keep a balanced and positive attitude, you may be able to make the most of the good planetary effects around the middle of this month. You will do everything you can in the second half of this month to improve your results. Your work will be helped by the stars. But strong distractions may come your way this time and keep you from reaching your goals. Stick to your goals.
Career, Business & Job:
Keep your hopes low at the start of this month and don't try to skip steps. As the month goes on, different star alignments suggest that things may be going your way without any problems. If you want to start a business, you need to make a good plan before you do anything. There will be some chances to seize. There may be more respect, honours, and better positions. It also wouldn't be a surprise if there was a sale around the middle of the month. Even though there were some problems in the middle of the month, the time seems to be going well and forward. You might be in some tough spots as the month comes to a close. So, you shouldn't rush into making any big choices. You might hear some good news about projects that you've been working on, which could lift your mood near the end of the month.
Financial:
If we look at your financial condition, then at the beginning of the month, Sun will be seated in your 11th house and will provide good financial income. There will be an increase in your financial condition, which will also strengthen your financial level. On August 16, Sun will also move to your 12th house, so you can get a chance to go abroad. A lot of money will be spent on travel, but your financial condition can remain fine. This month, you will feel an increase in family income and there can also be chances of some big property coming into the family. If you want to earn money by investing in the stock market, then wait for some time, the time is not favourable. There can be financial gain through business. You may also get financial help from your father.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
If you are in a love relationship, then the beginning of the month can be a little weak because Lord Saturn of the 5th house will be in a retrograde state in the 6th house, and the 5th house will be influenced by Sun. Due to this, there can be a clash of egos between the lovers. Though there will be talks of love in between. The best thing will be that Jupiter sitting in the 9th house will protect your love relationship with his full ninth sight and your relationship will continue properly. You will have to make some efforts from your side to make your relationship beautiful. You will have to avoid speaking too bitterly. Even if you speak the truth, people like to hear it sweeter than the truth. On August 25, Venus will come into your 1st house, the seeds of love will germinate in your heart and you will come closer to your lover. But from 26th August, Mars will sit in the 10th house and look at the 5th house, which can again increase tension in love relationships. For married people, due to the presence of Rahu in the 7th house throughout the month, there will be ups and downs in relationships.
Health:
Your zodiac lord Mercury will be seated in your 12th house at the beginning of the month. Apart from this, retrograde Saturn will sit in the 6th house and he will also see Mercury and Mars sitting in the 9th house from the beginning of the month and will also have its sight on Mercury. All these planetary positions indicate that your health may be a bit weak at the beginning of this month, so you should pay attention to your health. If you are feeling any small problem, try to treat it immediately so that it does not take a big form because retrograde Saturn is indicating the onset of a major disease by staying in the 6th house, so only your caution can protect you. From 16th August Saturn will also have its sight on him, due to which there can be fluctuations in health. This entire month you should pay attention to your health problems, especially eye-related problems and conditions like pain or injury in the legs can occur, so be careful.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 6