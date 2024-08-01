Virgo

Virgo Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Virgos may face problems in education and career at first, but then it will be better. You may get more money this month as family income will increase, but there are mixed results in terms of relationships, and health also needs to be taken care of.

virgo monthly horoscope for august
Virgo Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
info_icon

This month, Virgo might face early challenges in education and career but can improve as the month progresses. Financially, expect gains but avoid risky investments; family income and support are promising. In love, relationships may experience ups and downs, requiring extra effort and patience. Health needs attention, especially to avoid worsening conditions and injuries.

Education:

You might be having a hard time at the start of this month. During this time, you might want to plan your studies or pick a new subject to learn. You can be sure that it will help you learn more. As the month goes on, things will slowly get better. It might give you good chances to learn new things and perhaps even go on a study tour or travel abroad. If you keep a balanced and positive attitude, you may be able to make the most of the good planetary effects around the middle of this month. You will do everything you can in the second half of this month to improve your results. Your work will be helped by the stars. But strong distractions may come your way this time and keep you from reaching your goals. Stick to your goals.

Career, Business & Job:

Keep your hopes low at the start of this month and don't try to skip steps. As the month goes on, different star alignments suggest that things may be going your way without any problems. If you want to start a business, you need to make a good plan before you do anything. There will be some chances to seize. There may be more respect, honours, and better positions. It also wouldn't be a surprise if there was a sale around the middle of the month. Even though there were some problems in the middle of the month, the time seems to be going well and forward. You might be in some tough spots as the month comes to a close.  So, you shouldn't rush into making any big choices. You might hear some good news about projects that you've been working on, which could lift your mood near the end of the month.

Financial:

If we look at your financial condition, then at the beginning of the month, Sun will be seated in your 11th house and will provide good financial income. There will be an increase in your financial condition, which will also strengthen your financial level. On August 16, Sun will also move to your 12th house, so you can get a chance to go abroad. A lot of money will be spent on travel, but your financial condition can remain fine. This month, you will feel an increase in family income and there can also be chances of some big property coming into the family. If you want to earn money by investing in the stock market, then wait for some time, the time is not favourable. There can be financial gain through business. You may also get financial help from your father.

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

If you are in a love relationship, then the beginning of the month can be a little weak because Lord Saturn of the 5th house will be in a retrograde state in the 6th house, and the 5th house will be influenced by Sun. Due to this, there can be a clash of egos between the lovers. Though there will be talks of love in between. The best thing will be that Jupiter sitting in the 9th house will protect your love relationship with his full ninth sight and your relationship will continue properly. You will have to make some efforts from your side to make your relationship beautiful. You will have to avoid speaking too bitterly. Even if you speak the truth, people like to hear it sweeter than the truth. On August 25, Venus will come into your 1st house, the seeds of love will germinate in your heart and you will come closer to your lover. But from 26th August, Mars will sit in the 10th house and look at the 5th house, which can again increase tension in love relationships. For married people, due to the presence of Rahu in the 7th house throughout the month, there will be ups and downs in relationships.

Health:

Your zodiac lord Mercury will be seated in your 12th house at the beginning of the month. Apart from this, retrograde Saturn will sit in the 6th house and he will also see Mercury and Mars sitting in the 9th house from the beginning of the month and will also have its sight on Mercury. All these planetary positions indicate that your health may be a bit weak at the beginning of this month, so you should pay attention to your health. If you are feeling any small problem, try to treat it immediately so that it does not take a big form because retrograde Saturn is indicating the onset of a major disease by staying in the 6th house, so only your caution can protect you. From 16th August Saturn will also have its sight on him, due to which there can be fluctuations in health. This entire month you should pay attention to your health problems, especially eye-related problems and conditions like pain or injury in the legs can occur, so be careful.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  4. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Score: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Orange Alert Means Prepare, Don't Wait For Red Warning': IMD On Kerala Forecast
  2. Weather News LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Cloudbursts Cause Deaths In Uttarakhand, HP
  3. Allahabad High Court Rejects Muslim Party's Objections In Krishna Janmabhoomi Case
  4. Gurugram Rains: 3 People Electrocuted To Death Near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station
  5. Record Above-Normal Rainfall Likely In Aug, Sept: IMD Amid Rain Fury Across States
Entertainment News
  1. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  2. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  3. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
  4. 'Ulajh': CBFC Mutes Abuses And Blurs 'Vulgar' Hand Gesture In Janhvi Kapoor Starrer-Report
  5. Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar
US News
  1. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  4. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  5. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
World News
  1. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  2. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  3. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  4. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
  5. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Score: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Is On
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Cloudbursts Cause Deaths In Uttarakhand, HP