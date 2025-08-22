Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and others during the scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the September 9 vice-presidential elections, in New Delhi.
Animal lovers hold placards, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. The SC on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.
Intern doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital raise slogans during a protest demanding an increase in their stipend, in Patna.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the INDIA bloc during a meeting with people at Khanquah Rahmani, in Munger, Bihar.
In this file photo, NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul addresses an event in New Delhi. Paul passed away at the age of 94 in London on Thursday evening, family sources said.
A stray dog roams inside the Supreme Court (SC) premises, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of 'Vastrika 2025', a garments show, at Ashok Bazar, Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi.
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda with Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi greets people during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bihar.
Various types of rice grain on display at a wholesale shop, at Machkhowa in Guwahati. Rice prices have surged in the Indian market as traders look to export to Bangladesh following the removal of its import duty on the grain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary during a public meeting, in Gayaji.
