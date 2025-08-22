National

Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 22, 2025

Photo Webdesk
Vice-presidential election: Scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officer
Vice-presidential election: Scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officer | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha Secretary General Pramod Chandra Mody, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and others during the scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the September 9 vice-presidential elections, in New Delhi.

2/14
Animal lovers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi
Animal lovers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Swastika Rajput

Animal lovers hold placards, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. The SC on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

3/14
Intern doctors protest at Patna hospital
Intern doctors protest at Patna hospital | Photo: PTI

Intern doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital raise slogans during a protest demanding an increase in their stipend, in Patna.

4/14
PM Modi in Bihar
PM Modi in Bihar | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Gayaji.

5/14
INDIA bloc leaders meet people at Khanquah Rahmani in Bihar
INDIA bloc leaders meet people at Khanquah Rahmani in Bihar | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the INDIA bloc during a meeting with people at Khanquah Rahmani, in Munger, Bihar.

6/14
NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul passes away in London
NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul passes away in London | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

In this file photo, NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul addresses an event in New Delhi. Paul passed away at the age of 94 in London on Thursday evening, family sources said.

7/14
A stray dog at SC premises in Delhi
A stray dog at SC premises in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A stray dog roams inside the Supreme Court (SC) premises, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

8/14
Rekha Gupta inaugurates Vastrika 2025
Rekha Gupta inaugurates Vastrika 2025 | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of 'Vastrika 2025', a garments show, at Ashok Bazar, Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi.

9/14
JP Nadda meets CP Radhakrishnan
JP Nadda meets CP Radhakrishnan | Photo: @JPNadda/X via PTI

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda with Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan during a meeting, in New Delhi.

10/14
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi greets people during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bihar.

11/14
Rice prices surge as Bangladesh allows duty-free import
Rice prices surge as Bangladesh allows duty-free import | Photo: PTI

Various types of rice grain on display at a wholesale shop, at Machkhowa in Guwahati. Rice prices have surged in the Indian market as traders look to export to Bangladesh following the removal of its import duty on the grain.

12/14
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi greets people during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bihar.

13/14
PM Narendra Modi in Bihar
PM Narendra Modi in Bihar | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary during a public meeting, in Gayaji.

14/14
Rice prices surge as Bangladesh allows duty-free import
Rice prices surge as Bangladesh allows duty-free import | Photo: PTI

Workers unload rice-filled sacks from a truck, at Machkhowa in Guwahati. Rice prices have surged in the Indian market as traders look to export to Bangladesh following the removal of its import duty on the grain.

