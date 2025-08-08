BWF World Junior Team C'ships to be held in Guwahati from October 6-11
India placed in Group H
Tournament features 37 teams from across the world
Hosts India were placed in Group H of the BWF World Junior Team Championships to be held in Guwahati from October 6 to 11, and will face the likes of Hong Kong, Nepal and Ghana.
The prestigious global junior team event returns to India for the first time since 2008 and will feature 37 teams from across the world.
The tournament format will see the winner from each group advance to the quarter-finals. Top-seed Thailand are placed in Group A alongside Denmark, Slovenia, and Cook Islands. Indonesia, the defending champions, are in Group C alongside Türkiye, Romania, and the Netherlands.
China, who are the 14-time champions, are in Group E and will face the likes of Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and Bhutan.
This year a new relay format will be tested in the competition. In the new format there will be best of three sets, where a team reaching 45 points in a relay format wins a set.
Earlier, the relay format consisted of a single set with a race to 110-points in 10 matches.
For the Indian team, medal winners from the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 will gain direct entry, while the remaining spots will be decided through a selection trial from August 9-13 at the same venue.
A set will have each of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles matches with the first match ending after one team reaching nine points and the next match will start.
Players eligible for the trials include those meeting the BAI ranking cut-offs, Indian shuttlers ranked in the BWF World Junior Top 20, and juniors ranked in the Senior Top 50 as of 29 July 2025.
All players selected in the Indian team for the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 are also invited for the trials, except the medallists who already have direct entry.
