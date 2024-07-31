In Vedic astrology, Purnayau means "full longevity." It is a difficult but interesting subject to understand. It depends on the study of different planetary combinations, and positions of houses and yogas, which are already explained. Astrology can help you understand things. A healthy diet, positive thinking, and spiritual practices can also work together with astrological facts to improve your health and length of life. It is very important to remember that astrology is just a tool to help us get better at understanding and navigating our journey.