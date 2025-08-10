Football

Newcastle United 0-2 Atletico Madrid, Club Friendly: Alvarez, Griezmann Power Los Colchoneros

Atletico Madrid finished their pre-season on a high with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday (August 9, 2025). Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann scored goals after a scrappy first half in which Nick Pope and Jan Oblak made important saves. Newcastle created openings throughout the match, but they lacked a cutting edge in the absence of star striker Alexander Isak, who is training away from the squad amid interest from Liverpool. Manager Eddie Howe had earlier confirmed that the Swede is unlikely to face Aston Villa in Newcastle's Premier League opener.